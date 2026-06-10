Health

Hanoi launches hospital network to boost organ donations

The new network aims to improve identification and management of potential donors, especially brain-dead patients, and to coordinate counseling, outreach and the receipt of donated organs.

Officials from the Hanoi Department of Health and the National Coordination Centre for Organ Transplantation sign a Memorandum of Understanding in the capital on June 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Officials from the Hanoi Department of Health and the National Coordination Centre for Organ Transplantation sign a Memorandum of Understanding in the capital on June 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Hanoi’s health authorities have launched a network linking hospitals across the capital to expand the pool of tissue and organ donors amid a persistent shortage.

Nguyen Trong Dien, Director of the Hanoi Department of Health, said the city’s leading hospitals have mastered advanced transplant techniques but face the greatest barrier of scarce donations.

The new network aims to improve identification and management of potential donors, especially brain-dead patients, and to coordinate counseling, outreach and the receipt of donated organs.

Dong Van He, Director of the National Coordination Centre for Organ Transplantation, said each hospital is expected to become an important link in the system.

He said Hanoi would become a national model and added that improved training and procedures would expand opportunities to save lives through transplants.

At the launch, specialists presented on donor management at Thanh Nhan and Saint Paul General hospitals, current legal provisions on living and brain-dead donation, practices at Viet Duc Friendship Hospital and plans to build the citywide network.

Delegates discussed obstacles in spotting and managing potential donors, improving counseling, and strengthening inter-hospital coordination.

The Hanoi Department of Health and the National Coordination Centre for Organ Transplantation signed a memorandum of understanding to formalise cooperation and build an effective, sustainable donor-hospital network./.

VNA
#organ donations #Hanoi #Hanoi Department of Health #organ donors #organ transplantation Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

For a healthy Vietnam

Resolution in action

Related News

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the programme “Organ and Tissue Donation Day May 20 – Giving is Forever”. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM calls for stronger organ donation movement to save more lives

Vietnam has gradually mastered some of the world’s most complex transplant techniques since the country’s first successful kidney transplant in 1992. As of 2025, Vietnam had conducted 10,878 organ transplants, with 34 licensed hospitals now capable of performing transplant procedures.

A kidney transplant performed at the Hue Central Hospital. (Photo published by VNA)

Six lives extended through single organ donation

When one heart stops beating so that others may live on, it represents not only a medical transfer but also a continuation of compassion and humanity, said Professor Dr Pham Nhu Hiep, Director of the Hue Central Hospital.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Duong Duc Hung, Director of Viet Duc University Hospital, presents a token of appreciation in recognition of the noble gesture of the organ donor’s family. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

British teen’s organ donation saves three Vietnamese lives

A 19-year-old British tourist who died during a trip to Vietnam has saved the lives of three Vietnamese patients with end-stage organ failure, in a deeply moving act of compassion. The young woman is the first foreign national to donate organs in Vietnam.

See more

Students play football during a break atthe Hai Xuan Secondary School in Ninh Binh province . (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam targets annual health screening for all students by 2030

By 2030, all educational institutions are expected to have separate medical rooms equipped with essential medicines and healthcare equipment, adequate access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities, and school meal services that comply with food safety regulations.

Staff from the Ho Chi Minh City First Aid Centre demonstrate first aid skills. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France cooperate to build community first-aid network

The agreement focuses on establishing hundreds of first-aid stations across Long Chau’s pharmacy and vaccination network, standardising first-aid training for medical and pharmaceutical students, and expanding community health education activities nationwide.

In Hanoi, the temperature recorded in Lang Ha at 1 pm on May 26 reached 40 degrees Celsius. (Photo: VNA)

Proactive response needed to cope with extreme weather: Experts

Health experts warned that prolonged heat exposure could cause heatstroke, heat exhaustion and other serious health conditions. High-risk groups include the elderly, children, pregnant women, people working or exercising outdoors for long periods, and those suffering from chronic illnesses such as hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and diabetes.

Ho Chi Minh City plans over 95 million USD for universal health screenings in 2026. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City earmarks over 95 million USD for universal health screenings in 2026

Ho Chi Minh City's free health examination programme, set to begin on May 25, is carried out at qualified healthcare facilities, mobile clinics at schools, factories and businesses, community-based screening sites arranged by local authorities, as well as through home visits to elderly residents, people living alone and those with limited mobility.

Healthcare workers are employed in an isolation and treatment area for patients infected with the Ebola virus in Entebbe, Uganda. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Health Ministry calls for stronger preparedness against Ebola

Medical facilities were instructed to strengthen surveillance, especially for individuals who have travelled to or returned from outbreak-hit countries or areas within the previous 21 days. They were also asked to strictly enforce infection control measures, including protective procedures, screening, triage and isolation protocols for suspected or confirmed Ebola cases.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at a working session Party Committee of the Ministry of Health on Vietnamese traditional medicine in Hanoi on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for historic transformation of traditional medicine

Highlighting strategic orientations for the sector, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam requested that traditional medicine be incorporated into the country’s overall development strategy in the new era. He called for the building of a national traditional medicine ecosystem linked to the development of the health economy and national soft power.

The meeting between the delegation from Military Hospital 175 and Mayor of Leipzig Burkhard Jung at Leipzig City Hall (Photo: VNA)

Healthcare cooperation shines in Vietnam – Germany ties

The partnership between Military Hospital 175 and medical institutions in Leipzig has been recognised as a highlight of Vietnam – Germany healthcare cooperation, as well as of the sister-city relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Leipzig.

Dr Truong Thanh Tinh, head of the Department of Neurosurgery under the University Medical Centre Ho Chi Minh City, gives a post-surgery check-up on the 12-year-old patient. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam performs first awake brain surgery on child patient

The hospital announced on May 19 that the patient, a 12-year-old boy, recovered well after surgery, remained fully conscious and showed no new focal neurological deficits. Post-operative imaging indicated that the tumour had been almost completely removed. Doctors are continuing close monitoring and preparing further treatment plans to support the child’s full recovery.

Ho Chi Minh City steps up surveillance to prevent Ebola risk

Ho Chi Minh City steps up surveillance to prevent Ebola risk

Under the directive, the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control has been instructed to tighten surveillance at border gates by monitoring incoming travellers for unusual health symptoms, carefully reviewing epidemiological factors, travel histories and accommodation records, and coordinating closely with aviation, maritime and international health quarantine authorities to promptly detect suspected cases.

A long-term strategy for a healthier Vietnam

A long-term strategy for a healthier Vietnam

Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo underscores the pivotal role of physical exercise and sports as a breakthrough solution, shifting the mindset from “treatment” to “proactive health protection and improvement.”

Healthcare workers administer Ebola vaccines to residents in Kampala, Uganda. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Ministry of Health steps up surveillance amid Ebola risk

The Ministry of Health said it is closely monitoring developments, regularly updating information from WHO and national focal points implementing the International Health Regulations, while strengthening surveillance at medical facilities and health quarantine measures at border gates.