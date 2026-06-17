Business

PM highlights supply chains, energy, innovation as priorities for ASEAN-Russia cooperation

Vietnam particularly welcomes and stands ready to facilitate deeper cooperation with Russian enterprises in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, digital education, and digital healthcare.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the opening session of the ASEAN-Russia Business Forum in Kazan, Russia on June 17. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the opening session of the ASEAN-Russia Business Forum in Kazan, Russia on June 17. (Photo: VNA)

Kazan (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 17 called for stronger cooperation between ASEAN and Russia in building resilient supply chains, advancing energy partnerships, and promoting innovation and digital transformation, as he addressed the opening session of the ASEAN-Russia Business Forum in Kazan, Russia.

The event formed part of the PM’s trip to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of relations between the two sides.

Addressing the gathering, PM Hung said the forum provided a valuable opportunity for ASEAN and Russia to exchange strategic perspectives aimed at fostering broader, more substantive, more connected and more resilient future cooperation amid global changes.

Noting that the world is undergoing rapid and complex transformations, he stressed the importance of building trusted partnerships, stable markets and resilient supply chains capable of withstanding external disruptions.

On the basis of the complementary strengths and potential of ASEAN and Russia, the Vietnamese leader proposed three key directions for cooperation.

First, he called for stronger coordination in developing sustainable supply chains and expanding trade and investment.

According to the PM, ASEAN and Russia should work together to build stable, flexible and resilient supply chains while developing transport routes linking Russia’s Far East with Southeast Asia, including seaports and railway networks. Such connectivity would help facilitate trade, narrow geographical distances and unlock new opportunities for investment and business cooperation.

vnanet-potal-thu-tuong-le-minh-hung-du-phien-khai-mac-dien-dan-doanh-nghiep-nga-asean-8832093.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (third, left) at the opening session of the ASEAN-Russia Business Forum in Kazan, Russia on June 17. (Photo: VNA)

He also encouraged businesses to make fuller use of existing economic cooperation mechanisms, particularly free trade agreements between the EAEU and several ASEAN member states.

Drawing on Vietnam’s experience with the Vietnam-EAEU Free Trade Agreement, Hung affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge in promoting stronger economic ties between ASEAN and the EAEU, as well as between ASEAN and Russia.

Second, the PM proposed positioning energy a key pillar of ASEAN-Russia cooperation.

He noted that energy security remains one of the most pressing challenges to the growth and sustainable development of nations, while highlighting significant potential for collaboration in clean energy, liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, offshore wind power and energy-efficiency technologies.

Energy has long been a cornerstone of the Vietnam-Russia partnership, he said, expressing Vietnam looks forward to working with Russia and fellow ASEAN members on viable projects, particularly in clean energy and green technologies, thereby contributing to regional energy security and stability.

Third, Hung underscored the growing importance of technology, innovation and digital transformation as new drivers of growth.

This will be one of the most important areas of cooperation between ASEAN and Russia in the years ahead, the PM said.

ASEAN as a whole, and Vietnam in particular, is among the fastest-growing digital markets in the world. In Vietnam, innovation and science and technology have been identified as key drivers of development in the new era.

Against this backdrop, Vietnam particularly welcomes and stands ready to facilitate deeper cooperation with Russian enterprises in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, digital education, and digital healthcare.

The PM also encouraged ASEAN and Russia to advance innovation cooperation programmes, support technology companies and young start-ups, and foster a vibrant innovation ecosystem that connects the business communities on both sides.

He encouraged businesses from ASEAN and Russia to continue making long-term investments, build new value chains and work together to turn potential into concrete projects, connectivity into business opportunities and mutual trust into a new driver of growth.

Speaking at the forum, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stressed that no country can effectively address global challenges alone amid rising geopolitical tensions. He called for greater dialogue, trust-building, practical cooperation and support for a rules-based multilateral trading system.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul highlighted the importance of connectivity, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges, while ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn proposed focusing on energy security, food security, supply chain connectivity, the digital economy and digital transformation.

Business representatives at the forum noted that with a combined population of around 850 million people, ASEAN and Russia possess substantial potential to expand economic and investment cooperation and strengthen participation in global supply chains, particularly in energy, food, digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Held in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan and one of Russia’s major economic and cultural centres, the forum serves as an international platform for discussions on trade, investment and economic cooperation between Russia and ASEAN member states, while promoting collaboration within the ASEAN-Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) partnership framework.

The opening session drew ASEAN leaders, senior officials from Russia and Tatarstan, as well as representatives of business associations, research institutions and enterprises from both sides, including the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council and the ASEAN Centre at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to the forum, affirming that cooperation between Russia and ASEAN, including exchanges between the ASEAN Business Advisory Council and the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, has continued to develop steadily and create a solid foundation for future collaboration.

He expressed confidence that decisions adopted at the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit would help boost trade, investment and industrial cooperation while strengthening direct dialogue between business communities from both sides.

The forum featured discussions on cross-border information technology and artificial intelligence (AI), financial technology and smart cities, international trade, food security, transport and logistics connectivity, ASEAN-EAEU cooperation in energy, infrastructure and industry, as well as cultural and social values.

On the same day, Prime Minister Hung met with the Vietnamese community in Tatarstan, held meetings with executives of several major Russian companies, and attended the Vietnam–Russia Investment and Business Connectivity Programme, along with a number of other activities./.

VNA
#ASEAN-Russia Business Forum #Kazan #ASEAN #Russia #NQ 59 -BT Russia
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

The 24th meeting of the ASEAN-Russia Joint Cooperation Committee at ambassadorial level in April 2026. (File photo: VNA)

ASEAN-Russia economic cooperation gains new momentum after 35 years of partnership

As leaders gather in Kazan, Russia, for the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of dialogue relations from June 16-18, the implementation of a “sectoral strategic partnership” model and efforts to connect Eurasian economic spaces are expected to provide fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation while enhancing energy security and technological development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko in May 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam - bridge in advancing ASEAN–Russia relations

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s upcoming visit to Russia from June 16–18 for the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of dialogue relations highlights Vietnam’s commitment to the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership and its role in strengthening cooperation between the bloc and Russia.

See more

Delegates press the button to officially launch the Doan Hung Industrial Park – AMATA City Phu Tho project at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand strengthen investment ties, smart city cooperation

Thailand is currently Vietnam's largest trading partner within ASEAN, while Vietnam ranks as Thailand's sixth-largest trading partner globally. Bilateral trade reached 22.07 billion USD in 2025, with both sides aiming to increase the figure to 25 billion USD in the coming years. Thailand also has 805 valid investment projects in Vietnam with a combined registered capital of 15.4 billion USD.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the meeting with ministries and sectors in Hanoi on June 17 to review public investment disbursement and address bottlenecks affecting ODA projects. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM requests faster disbursement of ODA-funded projects

As of June 15, the disbursement rate for public investment funded by external sources had reached only 9.99% of the assigned plan. Although the figure was higher than in the same period last year, it remained well below the national average. Notably, one out of eight ministries and central agencies and 13 localities had yet to disburse any allocated capital.

Sorting green-skinned pomelos for export at the processing facility of Vina T&T Group in Vinh Long province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese fruits strengthen foothold in China

The expansion of fruit trade has been supported by the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and ongoing efforts to upgrade the China – ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Production line for camera modules and electronic components at the factory of the Korean-invested MCNEX VINA Co., Ltd, located in Phuc Son Industrial Park, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

High-tech FDI attraction set as strategic priority: official

The resolution sets out a number of specific targets for foreign investment attraction during the 2026–2030 period. Annual registered FDI is targeted at between 40 billion USD and 50 billion USD, while realised capital is expected to reach approximately 30–40 billion USD per year.

Production of electronic components at DBG Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Yen Binh Industrial Park, Thai Nguyen province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s trade surplus with EU expands amid economic headwinds

Trade between Vietnam and the EU maintained momentum during the January–May period, supported by the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and sustained demand for key Vietnamese exports, even as the EU grappled with inflationary pressures and sluggish consumer spending.

Containers are unloaded at Nghi Son International Port in Nghi Son ward, Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam eyes to shape national maritime industrial ecosystem

These advantages provide a strong foundation for the development of the marine economy and logistics services. As a result, the marine economy has been identified as a national strategic priority, with the coordinated development of maritime transport, seaports and shipbuilding serving as a key pillar in shaping a sustainable national maritime industrial ecosystem.

The road to the VSIP Can Tho Industrial Park connecting with National Highway 80 is under construction. (Photo; VNA)

Vietnam draws harder line on FDI quality under new resolution

The Ministry of Finance’s Foreign Investment Agency reported that total registered FDI neared 25 billion USD in the first five months of this year, a jump of almost 35% from a year earlier, with new project registrations driving the bulk of the expansion.

According to Fortune’s latest list, Vinachem ranks 148th among Southeast Asia’s top 500 companies in 2026. (Photo: vinachem.com.vn)

Vinachem makes Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the first time

According to Fortune’s latest list, Vinachem ranked 148th among Southeast Asia’s top 500 companies in 2026. The ranking is compiled using key financial indicators including revenue, profit and total assets, and covers enterprises from seven regional economies, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Cambodia.