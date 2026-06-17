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Vietnam, Thailand strengthen investment ties, smart city cooperation

Thailand is currently Vietnam's largest trading partner within ASEAN, while Vietnam ranks as Thailand's sixth-largest trading partner globally. Bilateral trade reached 22.07 billion USD in 2025, with both sides aiming to increase the figure to 25 billion USD in the coming years. Thailand also has 805 valid investment projects in Vietnam with a combined registered capital of 15.4 billion USD.

Delegates press the button to officially launch the Doan Hung Industrial Park – AMATA City Phu Tho project at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates press the button to officially launch the Doan Hung Industrial Park – AMATA City Phu Tho project at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) - The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Thai Embassy in Vietnam, and the People's Committee of Phu Tho province jointly held the Thai Connect in Phu Tho 2026 programme on June 17, attracting around 400 representatives from government agencies, diplomatic missions, business associations, and enterprises from both countries.

The event featured a range of investment and trade promotion activities, business matching sessions, and the Thai Connect Expo. A key highlight was the thematic discussion, "Thailand-Vietnam connectivity: smart cities as a driver for economic growth and sustainable development," where participants exchanged experience and explored cooperation in digital transformation, smart urban development, green growth, and sustainable development.

On the occasion, Vietnamese and Thai partners exchanged many important cooperation documents, including a letter of intent by CP Group to expand its investment project in Phu Tho with an estimated capital of 320 million USD, as well as investment memoranda of understanding involving Central Retail Vietnam and MM Mega Market Vietnam.

The programme also officially launched the implementation of the Doan Hung Industrial Park – AMATA City Phu Tho project, developed by Thailand's AMATA Corporation. Covering nearly 500 hectares, the project is designed as a modern eco-industrial park and regional high-tech manufacturing centre, and is expected to create a new growth engine for the province.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong said the event was held during the year marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976–2026). Over the past five decades, bilateral ties have evolved into one of the region's most dynamic and effective partnerships.

Thailand is currently Vietnam's largest trading partner within ASEAN, while Vietnam ranks as Thailand's sixth-largest trading partner globally. Bilateral trade reached 22.07 billion USD in 2025, with both sides aiming to increase the figure to 25 billion USD in the coming years. Thailand also has 805 valid investment projects in Vietnam with a combined registered capital of 15.4 billion USD.

Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya described the programme as one of the activities contributing to the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. She praised Phu Tho authorities for creating favourable conditions for Thai businesses, saying this has strengthened investor confidence and encouraged further investment expansion.

Chairman of the Phu Tho People's Committee Tran Duy Dong said the programme reflects the province's commitment to implementing Vietnam's foreign policy and international integration strategies while promoting the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Action Programme for 2026–2031. It also supports the "Three Connects" strategy, focusing on supply chain connectivity, business and local government partnerships, and the alignment of sustainable growth strategies.

As of June 2026, Thailand had 16 investment projects in Phu Tho with a total registered capital exceeding 400 million USD, mainly in manufacturing, industrial infrastructure, trade and services, and real estate. The province hopes to attract more Thai investment in high technology, logistics, smart cities, green energy, the circular economy, agriculture, and high-quality tourism./.

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