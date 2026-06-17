Business

Viet Nam News celebrates 35 years of connecting Vietnam and the world

The newspaper’s establishment was a strategic decision by the VNA aimed at pioneering efforts to convey the image of a transformative, dynamic and responsible Vietnam to the international community.

Hanoi (VNA) - After more than three decades in operation, Viet Nam News has upheld its role as an information bridge, bringing real stories about Vietnam to the rest of the world, according to the newspaper’s editor-in-chief Nguyen Minh.

He was speaking at a ceremony marking the 35th anniversary of the publication of the first issue of Viet Nam News, the national foreign service newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

On June 17, 1991, the first issue of Viet Nam News reached readers at a time when Vietnam had just emerged from the early years of the Doi moi (Renewal) process and was implementing strategic directions aimed at developing the economy, expanding foreign relations and promoting regional and international integration.

The newspaper’s establishment was a strategic decision by the VNA aimed at pioneering efforts to convey the image of a transformative, dynamic and responsible Vietnam to the international community.

vnanet-minh-potal-bao-viet-nam-news-and-law-ky-niem-35-nam-phat-hanh-so-bao-dau-tien-8832231.jpg
Viet Nam News & Law Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Minh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the ceremony, Minh, who leads the Viet Nam News and Law newsroom, said: “Viet Nam News has consistently upheld international journalistic standards, providing English-language news coverage from diverse perspectives in a way that is clear and accessible to global audiences. This has been a key factor in establishing Viet Nam News as one of the country’s leading English-language news brands in the field of external communications.

“With its innovative spirit and values, Viet Nam News has affirmed its role as an important bridge of information, helping bring comprehensive and authentic stories about Vietnam to the world.”

On March 1, 2025, Viet Nam News was merged with Vietnam Law & Legal Forum magazine to form Viet Nam News and Law, in accordance with Resolution 18-NQ/TW of the Party Central Committee on streamlining and restructuring the organisational apparatus.

This milestone opened up new opportunities for growth, as the newsroom took on dual missions of a national English-language daily newspaper and a specialised law magazine serving external information services.

vnanet-tgd-potal-bao-viet-nam-news-and-law-ky-niem-35-nam-phat-hanh-so-bao-dau-tien-8832230.jpg
Director General of Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang speaks at the ceremony marking 35 years of Viet Nam News' first issue on June 17. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said: “Over the past 35 years of development, generations of the newspaper’s staff, reporters and editors have worked tirelessly to uphold the identity of a national publication dedicated to external communications, while continuously innovating to adapt to the evolution of modern journalism.

“Viet Nam News has continuously enhanced its content and storytelling formats, expanded its publishing platforms and strengthened its engagement with international audiences. Many of its high-quality journalistic works have been recognised through national journalism awards, national awards for external information service and prestigious international honours.”

World Bank Division Director for Vietnam, Cambodia and Lao PDR Mariam Sherman noted that Viet Nam News holds a particular interest for many people in the international community.

“As the leading English-language outlet, the newspaper has long been our window into the conversations shaping this country – often our first read of the morning, and our clearest signal of what mattered that day,” she said at the ceremony.

“Thirty-five years is not just a celebration of the past; it is a foundation for what comes next. The World Bank is proud to have been part of Vietnam’s development journey, and we look forward to continuing that journey with partners like Viet Nam News.”

vnanet-potal-bao-viet-nam-news-and-law-ky-niem-35-nam-phat-hanh-so-bao-dau-tien-8832267.jpg
Guests visit the photo exhibition about 35-year journey of Viet Nam News. (Photo: VNA)

For the occasion, Viet Nam News and Law officially announced a cooperation agreement with Vietnam Law Communication Joint Stock Company (LuatVietnam), marking a new phase in the newsroom’s efforts to enhance content quality and strengthen its role in external information service and multi-platform communications.

At the ceremony, Viet Nam News and Law was awarded a Certificate of Merit by the VNA General Director in recognition of its outstanding achievements during the 2021–2025 period and its contributions to the development of the VNA, in addition to a Certificate of Merit from the Vietnam Journalists’ Association for the newspaper’s contributions to external communications. /.

VNA
#VNA #Viet Nam News and Law #35th anniversary #national foreign service
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) and PM Le Minh Hung at the meeting with leaders of press agencies in Hanoi on June 14. (Photo: VNA)

NA, Government leaders meet with heads of press agencies

The press has taken a leading role in defending the Party’s ideological foundation, countering wrongful and hostile stances, and raising the volume and quality of mainstream information, contributing to a healthy, humane and responsible media environment, said NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

See more

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the meeting with ministries and sectors in Hanoi on June 17 to review public investment disbursement and address bottlenecks affecting ODA projects. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM requests faster disbursement of ODA-funded projects

As of June 15, the disbursement rate for public investment funded by external sources had reached only 9.99% of the assigned plan. Although the figure was higher than in the same period last year, it remained well below the national average. Notably, one out of eight ministries and central agencies and 13 localities had yet to disburse any allocated capital.

Sorting green-skinned pomelos for export at the processing facility of Vina T&T Group in Vinh Long province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese fruits strengthen foothold in China

The expansion of fruit trade has been supported by the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and ongoing efforts to upgrade the China – ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Production line for camera modules and electronic components at the factory of the Korean-invested MCNEX VINA Co., Ltd, located in Phuc Son Industrial Park, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

High-tech FDI attraction set as strategic priority: official

The resolution sets out a number of specific targets for foreign investment attraction during the 2026–2030 period. Annual registered FDI is targeted at between 40 billion USD and 50 billion USD, while realised capital is expected to reach approximately 30–40 billion USD per year.

Production of electronic components at DBG Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Yen Binh Industrial Park, Thai Nguyen province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s trade surplus with EU expands amid economic headwinds

Trade between Vietnam and the EU maintained momentum during the January–May period, supported by the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and sustained demand for key Vietnamese exports, even as the EU grappled with inflationary pressures and sluggish consumer spending.

Containers are unloaded at Nghi Son International Port in Nghi Son ward, Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam eyes to shape national maritime industrial ecosystem

These advantages provide a strong foundation for the development of the marine economy and logistics services. As a result, the marine economy has been identified as a national strategic priority, with the coordinated development of maritime transport, seaports and shipbuilding serving as a key pillar in shaping a sustainable national maritime industrial ecosystem.

The road to the VSIP Can Tho Industrial Park connecting with National Highway 80 is under construction. (Photo; VNA)

Vietnam draws harder line on FDI quality under new resolution

The Ministry of Finance’s Foreign Investment Agency reported that total registered FDI neared 25 billion USD in the first five months of this year, a jump of almost 35% from a year earlier, with new project registrations driving the bulk of the expansion.

According to Fortune’s latest list, Vinachem ranks 148th among Southeast Asia’s top 500 companies in 2026. (Photo: vinachem.com.vn)

Vinachem makes Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the first time

According to Fortune’s latest list, Vinachem ranked 148th among Southeast Asia’s top 500 companies in 2026. The ranking is compiled using key financial indicators including revenue, profit and total assets, and covers enterprises from seven regional economies, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Cambodia.

Lien Khuong International Airport in the central province of Lam Dong (Photo: VNA)

Lien Khuong Airport expected to reopen in August

The project is invested by ACV, with a total investment of over 1 trillion VND (38 million USD), including the repair of the entire runway, taxiways, safety strips, and technical infrastructure and equipment to ensure flight operations.

Representatives of Ho Chi Minh City's tax agency address concerns and clarify tax-related issues raised by the FDI business community. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City moves to ease tax hurdles for FDI firms

The Ho Chi Minh City tax agency said it will maintain regular dialogue with businesses, push ahead with administrative reform and digital transformation, and identify implementation bottlenecks to recommend policy adjustments, facilitating investment and business activities for FDI enterprises.