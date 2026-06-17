Business

Over 850 exhibitors join Vietnam’s leading manufacturing, automation fairs

The VIMF and VIAF 2026 showcase the latest technologies and solutions in manufacturing engineering, precision machining, industrial equipment, automation, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), production management systems and smart logistics.

Visitors at the Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair (VIMF 2026) and the Vietnam Industrial Automation Fiesta (VIAF 2026) in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors at the Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair (VIMF 2026) and the Vietnam Industrial Automation Fiesta (VIAF 2026) in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair (VIMF 2026) and the Vietnam Industrial Automation Fiesta (VIAF 2026) officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City on June 17, bringing together leading manufacturers, technology providers and industry experts from around the world.

Organised by OMG Events Management in coordination with partners, the exhibitions feature 1,000 booths operated by 850 exhibitors from 25 countries and territories. The exhibition area has expanded by 30% compared to the previous edition, reflecting the growing appeal of the events among domestic and international industrial manufacturing communities.

The VIMF and VIAF 2026 showcase the latest technologies and solutions in manufacturing engineering, precision machining, industrial equipment, automation, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), production management systems and smart logistics.

The events aim to foster a comprehensive industrial ecosystem by connecting technology suppliers, experts and manufacturing enterprises.

According to the organisers, one of the highlights of this year’s exhibitions is the Industry 4.0 Experience Zone, where visitors can explore cutting-edge AI applications, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions and new-generation robotic technologies.

In parallel, a series of specialised seminars is being held to discuss emerging industry trends, including AI adoption in manufacturing, smart factory automation and the development of Vietnam’s supporting industries.

Beyond product displays and technology demonstrations, the exhibitions also feature enhanced business matching programmes designed to facilitate direct engagement between Vietnamese enterprises and suppliers from Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), China and other major industrial markets.

The organisers expect the events to serve as an effective platform for local businesses to strengthen links with global suppliers, expand supply chains and explore new production and investment partnerships.

Statistics from the previous edition showed that 98% of participating businesses expressed satisfaction with business matching outcomes, while contracts signed during the events exceeded 100 billion VND (3.8 million USD). These figures underscore the increasingly important role of industrial exhibitions in promoting technology transfer, market expansion and the competitiveness of Vietnam’s manufacturing sector./.

VNA
#Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair (VIMF 2026) #Vietnam Industrial Automation Fiesta (VIAF 2026) #Ho Chi Minh City #OMG Events Management #NQ 59 -BT Ho Chi Minh City
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