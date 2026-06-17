Business

Vietnam, Russia forge stronger trade, investment collaboration

Building on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2012, economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Russia continues to expand, creating fresh momentum for businesses on both sides.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung witnesses the handover of the investment certificate for the PSC of Blocks 01/17 and 02/17 on Vietnam’s continental shelf between Petrovietnam and Russia’s Zarubezhneft Group. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung witnesses the handover of the investment certificate for the PSC of Blocks 01/17 and 02/17 on Vietnam’s continental shelf between Petrovietnam and Russia’s Zarubezhneft Group. (Photo: VNA)

Kazan (VNA) - A Vietnam-Russia trade and investment networking programme took place on June 17 with the participation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, senior leaders from both countries and more than 100 businesses from Vietnam and Russia.

Jointly held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, the Association of Exporters and Importers of Russia and Vietjet Air, the programme took place against the backdrop of steadily growing Vietnam-Russia traditional friendship over the past 76 years.

Building on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2012, economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries continues to expand, creating fresh momentum for businesses on both sides.

Addressing the event, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan highlighted the vast potential for bilateral cooperation and underscored the role of businesses in translating strategic cooperation orientations into concrete outcomes, thereby promoting economic growth, trade and investment ties in the new period.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the Vietnam-Russia trade and investment networking programme on June 17 (Photo: VNA)

He called on ministries, agencies, VCCI and trade and investment promotion organisations to continue supporting businesses in making full use of the Vietnam–Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Free Trade Agreement to further strengthen two-way trade and investment.
A key highlight of the programme was the exchange of cooperation documents between enterprises from the two countries in the witness of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and senior leaders.

The agreements covered support for business cooperation in trade and investment, as well as energy and science and technology cooperation between Petrovietnam and Novatek.

A number of memoranda of understanding were also announced in areas including energy, science and technology, infrastructure development, digital transformation, healthcare, tourism and investment.

The agreements are expected not only to expand Vietnam-Russia economic cooperation but also to lay the groundwork for specific projects that will generate tangible benefits for businesses and both economies in the years ahead.

vnanet-potal-thu-tuong-le-minh-hung-du-chuong-trinh-ket-noi-thuong-mai-va-dau-tu-viet-nam-lien-bang-nga-8833141.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung witnesses the announcement of three new Vietjet Air routes linking Vietnam and Russia. (Photo: VNA)

At the event, Vietjet announced plans to launch three new air routes linking Vietnam’s leading resort destinations of Da Nang and Nha Trang with Moscow, Kazan and Novosibirsk. The expanded flight network is expected to enhance air connectivity, boost people-to-people exchanges, promote tourism and facilitate trade and investment activities between the two countries.

Following the plenary session, the programme continued with a trade and investment promotion session introducing Vietnam’s business and investment environment, cooperation opportunities with the Russian market, and the aspirations and capabilities of Russian enterprises seeking partnerships with Vietnam.

Businesses from both countries engaged in direct networking and discussions on specific projects and cooperation opportunities across multiple sectors.

The programme reaffirmed the determination of the two governments, relevant agencies, organisations, VCCI and the business communities of both countries to promote practical, effective and sustainable economic cooperation, contributing to further deepening the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a new stage of development./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #Vietnam-Russia trade and investment networking #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Russia #Vietnam-Russia relations Russia
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