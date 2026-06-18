Business

Agricultural traceability system expands to 26 provinces, cities

The MAE is working with businesses to expand the system from July 1 to a range of key commodities, including rice, meat, eggs, milk, pineapple, passion fruit and tea.

Nguyen Van Long, Director of the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, speaks at the ministry’s press briefing on June 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Van Long, Director of the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, speaks at the ministry’s press briefing on June 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s agricultural product traceability system has been rolled out in 26 of the country’s 34 provinces and cities, covering 18,500 products across 112 categories as of June 12, 2026.

The system currently manages 919 consignments from 547 farming households, 255 cultivation areas and 149 enterprises, according to Nguyen Van Long, Director of the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), at the ministry’s press briefing on June 17.

Long said that by May 10, three containers of durian had been successfully exported to China with full traceability information recorded through the platform, marking an important step in enhancing transparency and market access for Vietnamese agricultural products.

The MAE is working with businesses to expand the system from July 1 to a range of key commodities, including rice, meat, eggs, milk, pineapple, passion fruit and tea. Participating companies are expected to include major firms such as ThaiBinh Seed, Loc Troi, Masan and Dabaco, along with tea producers in Thai Nguyen province.

Launched on December 26, 2025, the traceability platform is operating steadily through dedicated online portals (https://traceviet.mae.gov.vn/ and https://txng.mae.gov.vn/) and is being complemented by a mobile application to facilitate participation by farmers and businesses.

In the coming period, the ministry plans to seek the Prime Minister’s direction for nationwide implementation of the system across ministries, sectors, localities and enterprises. Efforts will also focus on improving data connectivity, interoperability and verification while refining technical guidelines, operational procedures, data standards and information-sharing mechanisms.

The system will be gradually expanded to cover additional key agricultural products to support supply chain management, domestic distribution and exports. Training programmes will be increased for local authorities, enterprises, cooperatives and producers. Cooperation with industry associations and international partners will be enhanced to promote data recognition and connectivity, helping improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce in global markets.

The MAE will also work with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Health to integrate the agricultural traceability platform with relevant national databases and digital systems in line with regulations./.

VNA
#agricultural traceability system #agriculture exports #Ministry of Agriculture and Environment #Vietnamese agricultural products #NQ 57-BT
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