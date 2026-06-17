Politics

Vietnam’s 100-year vision must reflect development aspirations: Top leader

The vision should answer major questions about what kind of developed nation Vietnam seeks to become, what foundations must be preserved, what new growth drivers should be cultivated, what breakthroughs are required, what risks the country must prepare for, and what values should be protected and promoted.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 17 stressed that Vietnam’s development vision for 2030–2130 must continue to embody the nation’s aspirations for growth and prosperity, while being grounded in theory and practical experience and long-term strategic thinking.

Chairing a meeting of the permanent members of the Steering Committee responsible for reviewing 100 years of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution (1930–2030), defining leadership orientations for the following century (2030–2130), and assessing 40 years of implementing the Platform for national construction during the transition to socialism, General Secretary and State President Lam, who heads the committee, highlighted the significance of the task.

He noted that despite limited time, a large workload and demanding political, theoretical and practical requirements, initial draft documents and detailed outlines had been completed, providing an important foundation for the next stages of work.

The leader urged the drafting team to fully incorporate feedback and continue refining the documents in a scientific, objective and responsible manner.

He emphasised that the review of 100 years of Party leadership is a task of exceptional importance and must be firmly grounded in historical truth.

However, he said, the exercise should go beyond recounting events or compiling a chronological record. More importantly, it should identify overarching lessons, key conclusions and enduring patterns that help explain Vietnam’s revolutionary path, the Party’s leadership role, the strength of the people and national unity, and the country’s future development trajectory.

According to the Party and State leader, the review must generate new insights and theoretical contributions beyond previous assessments. It should clarify how the Party’s theoretical understanding has evolved during the 1930–2030 period, what lessons have been elevated to a higher level of generalisation, what new theoretical issues have emerged, and what strategic orientations should guide the country’s development over the next 100 years.

vnanet-potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-lam-viec-voi-thuong-truc-ban-chi-dao-tong-ket-100-nam-dang-lanh-dao-cach-mang-viet-nam-8832701-1.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs the meeting of the permanent members of the Steering Committee responsible for reviewing 100 years of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution (1930–2030), defining leadership orientations for the following century (2030–2130), and assessing 40 years of implementing the Platform for national construction during the transition to socialism in Hanoi on June 17 (Photo: VNA)

He stressed the need for a clear articulation of the relationship between the review of 100 years of Party leadership and the assessment of 40 years of implementing the national development platform, stressing that the two processes are closely linked but should neither be treated separately nor merged in a way that obscures their distinct objectives.

The review of the platform’s implementation, he said, should be placed within the broader context of the Party’s century-long leadership, identifying which principles have been validated by practice, which require further refinement and which new issues demand theoretical innovation.

While highlighting achievements, it should candidly address shortcomings, limitations and unresolved challenges, drawing lessons from both successes and failures.

He called for a deeper examination of the fundamental factors that enabled the Party to lead the country to victories amidst difficult circumstances, and for the distillation of lessons with genuine theoretical and strategic value.

Particular emphasis, he said, must be placed on defining a long-term vision and development orientation for the next century.

“The vision for the next 100 years must continue to reflect the aspirations of the Vietnamese nation,” he said. It should answer major questions about what kind of developed nation Vietnam seeks to become, what foundations must be preserved, what new growth drivers should be cultivated, what breakthroughs are required, what risks the country must prepare for, and what values should be protected and promoted.

On implementation, the Party and State leader instructed review groups to work proactively and simultaneously rather than sequentially. Each group should establish clear plans, responsibilities, deadlines and coordination mechanisms.

He also stressed the importance of collecting and analysing historical documents, data and testimonies.

The process should draw on the knowledge and experience of researchers, scientists, experts, practitioners, historical witnesses, veteran revolutionaries and generations of leaders and managers, with the combination of archival records, witness accounts, academic research and practical experience, and effective use of domestic and international archives, existing research and specialised reviews, he underscored./.


VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #Communist Party of Vietnam #Party’s leadership #Platform for national construction #Vietnam's new era
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

“Era of nation's rise”: An aspiration grounded in evidence, practice

Vietnam’s development track record shows that the “era of the nation's rise” is a political and theoretical marker of a new development phase. It represents a commitment, a rallying cry for progress, and a shared duty of the Party, people, and army to deliver a strong, prosperous Vietnam by 2045.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with outstanding village heads and elders, artisans and community leaders from across the country to listen to their opinions and aspirations on Apirl 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Strength of policies shaped by listening to public voices

Recent developments have demonstrated that policies shaped through listening to public opinion have become a powerful source of social consensus and public trust, enabling the Party, the State and the people to work together toward more ambitious goals and a longer-term vision for national development.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and 100 individuals featured in Vietnam Television (VTV)'s “Viec tu te” (Good Deeds) programme at the meeting in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

Every act of kindness embodies patriotic emulation: Top leader

A good deed today is itself a vivid expression of patriotic emulation, the leader said, noting that patriotism is demonstrated not only during historic moments but also through responsible actions, humane gestures and contributions to society.

See more

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 17 morning (local time) visits the "Made in Tatarstan" exhibition in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister visits Tatarstan's industrial and high-tech exhibition

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 17 morning (local time) visited the "Made in Tatarstan" exhibition in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, as part of his trip to Russia to attend a summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations and conduct bilateral activities.

The working session between Hai Phong authorities and the Lao delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat on June 17 (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong, Lao localities deepen cooperative ties

Hai Phong has already established friendship and cooperation agreements with the Lao provinces of Vientiane and Oudomxay, which cover Party and administration building, education - training, healthcare, tourism, investment, and trade. On the education front, the city runs scholarships for 134 students from the two provinces.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu (R) presents the Friendship Order to former Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chea Kimtha. (Photo: VNA)

Former Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam awarded Friendship Order

During her tenure as Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam from 2023 to 2026, Chea Kimtha made significant contributions to promoting the bilateral relations, advancing Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy, and strengthening connections among ministries, sectors and localities of both countries to effectively implement bilateral agreements.

The 7th expanded conference of justice agencies of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces is held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on June 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos enhance legal, judicial cooperation in border areas

All pairs of border provinces have signed cooperation agreements or memoranda of understanding, many of which have been effectively implemented. Exchanges and meetings between local justice departments and civil judgment enforcement agencies have also been increasingly promoted, he said.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) meets with Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov (right). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with Head of Republic of Tatarstan in Kazan

PM Hung emphasised that Vietnam always treasures ​​its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, and wants to maintain and strengthen cooperation in various fields for the common benefit of both nations, and for stability and development in the region and the world.

Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Le Hai Binh presents a gift to Bodo Ramelow, Vice President of the German Bundestag. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Germany deepen educational cooperation

German businesses operating in Vietnam have consistently expressed their satisfaction with the country's dynamic and stable economy, as well as their confidence in its long-term growth prospects, said Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) receives Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for stronger Vietnam–Laos judicial cooperation

The top leader stressed that ministries, sectors and localities of the two countries, including the two justice ministries, had made important contributions to the bilateral ties. Vietnam consistently regards strengthening relations with Laos as a strategic priority and stays ready to share development experience with its neighbouring nation.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet holds a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel on June 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada seek deeper cooperation in media, education and innovation

Vietnam is taking a range of coordinated measures to unlock new drivers of development as it works towards achieving its two centenary goals. Along this journey, the country places great importance on cooperation with Canada, particularly in science and technology, innovation, and the training of all-level officials.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Gabdulla Tukay Kazan International Airport in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia on June 16 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

Prime Minister arrives in Kazan to attend ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit

As an important bridge between Russia and ASEAN, Vietnam has consistently been among the most active supporters for expanding Russia’s cooperation with ASEAN. The country has proposed numerous initiatives and recommendations to strengthen ASEAN–Russia relations and has supported Russia’s more active participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms.

Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung (R) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat meet in Hanoi on June 16. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Lao justice ministers vow deeper collaboration during talks

Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung urged deeper exchanges of experience in legal development, enforcement, judicial reform, personnel training, and digital transformation, as well as coordinated steps to fast-track the approval and launch of the Vietnamese Government’s technical assistance project to strengthen the capacity of Lao judicial officials.