Politics

Ho Chi Minh City wishes for stronger ties with Russia

The Vietnam–Russia relationship, founded on a longstanding tradition of friendship and elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, has withstood the test of time and remained resilient amid global changes

An overview of the event (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the event (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City hopes to strengthen friendship and cooperation with Russian localities, agencies, organisations, and businesses, Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said at a ceremony marking Russia Day held by the Russian Consulate General in the southern metropolis on June 17.

Congratulating Russia on the Russia Day marking the 36th anniversary of its National Day (June 12, 1990–2026), Ha said the Party, State and people of Vietnam have consistently regarded the former Soviet Union and today’s Russia as sincere, loyal and trusted friends.

The Vietnam–Russia relationship, founded on a longstanding tradition of friendship and elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, has withstood the test of time and remained resilient amid global changes, Ha highlighted.

He stressed that Vietnamese people remember the invaluable support provided by the Soviet and Russian people to Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as its nation-building, defence, and development efforts. Bilateral relations continue to flourish across politics and diplomacy, defence and security, energy, oil and gas, trade, investment, science and technology, education and training, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Ho Chi Minh City currently maintains twinning ties with nine Russian localities. Exchanges, delegation visits and contacts have been carried out regularly, while practical cooperation has continued to expand, particularly in science and technology, transport, tourism and trade.

The city is ready to deepen the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of both countries' people and for peace, stability, and prosperity in each country and the wider region, Ha said.

Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Timur Sadykov highlighted the significance of Russia Day in the country’s modern history. He noted that Vietnam and Russia share a longstanding relationship and common values, including patriotism, respect for honour and dignity, and appreciation for freedom and independence.

According to Sadykov, both nations understand the importance of love for the homeland as a source of inspiration for achievement, creativity, and victory, remaining willing to support each other in difficult times.

Despite fluctuations in global politics, Russia remains confident in the strong commitment of the two countries’ leaders to maintaining not only a strategic partnership but also a fraternal relationship, he said.

Quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sadykov noted that “the relationship, built on the solid foundation of traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, continues to serve the interests of the people of both countries.”./.

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