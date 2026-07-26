Building trust – key to Thailand’s ambition as regional AI hub

​Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand considers building trust as the cornerstone of its national strategy to become a regional artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Southeast Asia, putting governance, infrastructure, and talent development at the centre of its agenda.

Speaking via video link at the Huawei Thailand Digital & AI Summit 2026, Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaichanok Chidchob emphasised that the true value of AI lies not in technological sophistication, but in the benefits it delivers to people and the trust it earns.

Outlining Thailand’s national strategy, Chaichanok noted that the country’s AI framework rests on three main pillars: infrastructure, trust, and human resources.

Thailand’s operational data centre capacity has reached approximately 350 megawatts, with long-term plans aiming to exceed 2.8 gigawatts. Nearly 40 data centre and cloud projects approved by the Board of Investment (BOI) are currently boosting connectivity, sustainability, and investor confidence. Concurrently, the government is advancing AI governance, cyber-resilience, Thai-language AI, and local talent cultivation while encouraging global tech firms to build capabilities locally.

According to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the next phase of Thailand's digital transformation will focus on "trustworthy AI," where innovation must be grounded in security, accountability, and public confidence.

Thailand ranked second among ASEAN nations in the 2025 Government AI Readiness Index published by Oxford Insights. Despite steady progress in AI preparedness, business and daily adoption remain below potential, making robust governance a national priority./.