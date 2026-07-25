Indonesia steps up efforts to reclaim cultural heritage

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has recovered a collection of cultural artefacts from Papua that was illegally taken to the US, marking what Jakarta described as a significant step in restoring national ownership of its cultural heritage.



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto received the artefacts during a recent meeting with Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel in Jakarta.



According to Indonesian Minister of Culture Fadli Zon, the repatriation resulted from cooperation between Indonesia's Ministry of Culture and the FBI following an investigation that confirmed the objects had been unlawfully removed from the country.

He further explained that the returned artifacts originated from Papua, specifically the cultural heritage of the Dani, Asmat, and Danau tribes in the Lake Sentani area. According to him, these objects hold immense historical and cultural value for Indonesia.



It will be displayed at the National Museum of Indonesia. Photographs released by the Presidential Office show polished stone axes and ceremonial objects used by indigenous Papuan communities.



The US Embassy in Jakarta said the return forms part of Washington's broader efforts to recover and repatriate Southeast Asian cultural artefacts trafficked through international smuggling networks.



Earlier this month, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York also returned two 8th-century bronze Avalokiteshvara statues to Indonesia. The statues had been stolen from Indonesian archaeological sites before being sold to an American collector. US authorities said they were among 34 Southeast Asian artefacts recovered from a private collection following an investigation into illicit antiquities trafficking.



Fadli expressed hope that Indonesia and the US will continue expanding cooperation on the repatriation of cultural heritage. In recent years, Indonesia has intensified efforts to recover artefacts brought overseas during the colonial era or through theft and illegal trafficking, with many such objects still held in the Netherlands./.