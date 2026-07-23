Indonesia launches unprecedented nationwide aquaculture expansion

​Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government plans to roll out a large-scale aquaculture development programme across 40,000 villages nationwide from 2026, aiming to strengthen self-sufficiency in protein-rich food, raise rural incomes and boost seafood exports.

Aquaculture Director General Haeru Rahayu said the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry was coordinating with the Home Affairs Ministry, Villages Ministry and regional governments, according Indonesia’s News Agency Antara.

He said the aquaculture village programme differs from the Red and White Fishing Villages programme, which focuses on strengthening the capture fisheries sector.

The government sees rural aquaculture as key to increasing protein production, expanding fish exports and improving welfare nationwide, he said.

Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan highlighted the programme after meeting Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono in Jakarta on July 21.

Hasan said the two programmes will help expand Indonesia’s self-sufficiency beyond carbohydrate-based commodities, in line with President Prabowo Subianto’s directives.

The government aims not only to meet domestic demand but also expand overseas sales, turning Indonesia into a global powerhouse in fish and shrimp production, Hasan said.

The aquaculture programme will cover various fish species, with the fisheries ministry providing fingerlings, Hasan said./.