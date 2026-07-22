Indonesia advances 93 hydrogen projects worth 2 bln USD

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has revealed that the country is rolling out 93 hydrogen ecosystem development initiatives, with a total investment value of 32 trillion IDR (2.05 billion USD), according to Indonesian news agency Antara.



Speaking at the opening of the Global Hydrogen Ecosystem Summit & Exhibition 2026 in Jakarta on July 21, the ministry’s Director General of New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation Eniya Listiani Dewi stressed that the Government is actively overseeing these high-value projects to ensure swift execution.



These initiatives, according to her, align directly with ESDM Minister Bahlil Lahadalia’s directive to accelerate "dedieselisation" – the systematic replacement of diesel-fueled power generation with cleaner alternatives.



Among the priority developments is a renewable energy project in Sumba, East Nusa Tenggara, targeted for operational launch by 2028.



The same day, the Indonesian Government launched the Hydrogen Diesel Dual Fuel (H2 DDF) Bus Pilot programme in partnership with state-owned transit operator Perum DAMRI./.

VNA