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Thailand unveils strategy for workforce reskilling

Thai Government efforts will focus on raising productivity per worker rather than expanding the workforce size. This will require workers across the industrial, services and agricultural sectors to acquire new skills and adapt to production systems increasingly driven by AI, automation and digital technologies.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on July 21 launched the THAILAND² Strategy to reskill the workforce, promote lifelong learning, and boost investment in research and development (R&D) amid concerns that population ageing and artificial intelligence (AI) could undermine the country's productivity, according to Thailand's The Nation newspaper.

Speaking at the opening of the "THAILAND²: Empowering Thailand, Elevating Human Capital" event at Kasetsart University, Anutin said the strategy brings together the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

According to him, Government efforts will focus on raising productivity per worker rather than expanding the workforce size. This will require workers across the industrial, services and agricultural sectors to acquire new skills and adapt to production systems increasingly driven by AI, automation and digital technologies.

Under the THAILAND² Strategy, the Government plans to accelerate both upskilling and reskilling to equip the workforce with competencies in the modern labour market. Priority areas include digital skills, data analytics and the ability to work with advanced technologies./.

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