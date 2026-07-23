Indonesia cuts over 2 billion USD in free meals programme budget

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has reduced the 2026 budget for President Prabowo Subianto's free meals programme by more than 2 billion USD.

Secretary of the National Nutrition Agency (NNA) Lili Khamiliyah said that the programme's budget has been cut from 268 trillion IDR (14.9 billion USD) to 229 trillion rupiah (12.8 billion USD). It marks the latest budget revision after the programme's initial allocation of 335 trillion IDR was scaled back as part of the government's spending efficiency measures.

According to Deputy NNA Head Agustina Arumsari, the figure was provisional, and further cuts could come as the agency reviewed the programme’s implementation. President Prabowo has given the agency one month to complete a comprehensive review of the programme.

Launched as one of Prabowo's key election pledges, the programme originally aimed to provide free meals to 82.9 million children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, nearly one-third of Indonesia's population, to tackle chronic malnutrition. More than one-fifth of Indonesian children remain affected by stunting.

The programme has faced criticism over its high cost, food safety incidents and corruption allegations linked to its implementation. The Indonesian government said it would continue reviewing the programme, prioritising improved management efficiency to ensure that free meals are delivered to eligible recipients and to prevent similar incidents from recurring./.

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