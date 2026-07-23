Singapore reshuffles Cabinet

Singapore (VNA) – Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a Cabinet reshuffle on July 22, promoting several younger officeholders and bringing new lawmakers into the Government.

Among the changes, Foo Cexiang and Shawn Loh, who entered politics in the 2025 General Election, will join the government for the first time as ministers of State. Jasmin Lau will become Acting Minister for Manpower, while Goh Pei Ming will be promoted to Senior Minister of State.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Siow and David Neo will be promoted to full ministers, continuing to lead the transport and culture, community and youth portfolios, respectively./.​