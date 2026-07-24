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Thailand steps up fight against corruption

Chairing the first meeting of the Anti-Corruption Coordination Committee in 2026 on July 23, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the Government will prioritise structural reforms to prevent corruption rather than relying solely on punitive measures after offences have been committed.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered a nationwide crackdown on corruption, with new measures to address bribery risks, opaque administrative procedures and fraud in civil service recruitment.

Chairing the first meeting of the Anti-Corruption Coordination Committee in 2026 on July 23, Anutin said the Government will prioritise structural reforms to prevent corruption rather than relying solely on punitive measures after offences have been committed.

The leader requested all government agencies to redesign administrative procedures that impose unnecessary burdens on the public, with the aim of creating systems that are faster, more transparent and easier to monitor.

The committee also approved the establishment of a subcommittee on addressing bribery and corruption risks in the public sector, chaired by Minister of the Prime Minister's Office Paradorn Prissananantakul. The subcommittee will formulate policy recommendations to prevent and tackle bribery, official misconduct and abuse of power.

The committee also endorsed the "One Agency One Integrity" project, under which state agencies will identify high-risk services or work processes and improve them to reduce corruption risks. The project aims to cover 355 government agencies.

Participants also discussed measures to prevent corruption in civil service recruitment following allegations of exam rigging in recruitment examinations for local administrative organisations.

The government plans to introduce dedicated legislation defining recruitment-related corruption offences, enforcement mechanisms and penalties for those involved, including organisers, beneficiaries and individuals who facilitate or support fraudulent activities./.

VNA
#Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul #fight against corruption #Thailand #Anti-Corruption Coordination Committee of Thailand Thailand
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