Business

Vietnam attends India’s 8th WTO Trade Policy Review

India is one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners in South Asia and its eighth-largest trading partner of the Southeast Asian nation. Bilateral trade accounts for about 80% of Vietnam’s total trade with other South Asian countries. Meanwhile, Vietnam is currently India’s 22nd-largest trading partner globally and the fourth-largest in ASEAN.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, speaks at the eight WTO Trade Policy Review of India. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, speaks at the eight WTO Trade Policy Review of India. (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, has recently attended the eight WTO Trade Policy Review of India.

Speaking at the session, Dung congratulated India on its remarkable economic and development achievements since its previous trade policy review in 2021. He spoke highly of India’s measures to stabilise, revive and strengthen its economy, helping the country to become one of the fastest-growing among major economies, with real GDP growth consistently exceeding 7%.

According to the Indian Government, the country’s exports of goods and services reached a record 825.3 billion USD in 2024-2025, while average annual exports during the current review period rose 57.9% from the previous period.

Dung also congratulated India on officially depositing its instrument of acceptance and becoming the 123rd WTO member to join the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies on July 20, 2026.

​Regarding bilateral relations, he noted that economic and trade ties between India and Vietnam are one of the five important pillars of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established by the two countries’ senior leaders in May 2026.

India is one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners in South Asia and its eighth-largest trading partner of the Southeast Asian nation. Bilateral trade accounts for about 80% of Vietnam’s total trade with other South Asian countries. Meanwhile, Vietnam is currently India’s 22nd-largest trading partner globally and the fourth-largest in ASEAN.

While expressing concern about India's recent measures affecting exports, Vietnam hopes that India will remove these trade barriers, with a view to strengthening the robust partnership between the two countries.

Dung said the two sides should also strengthen coordination through joint trade promotion and supply-chain diversification in complementary areas of strength, including textiles and garments, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

The ambassador said Vietnam sees significant potential for bilateral trade with India and is committed to working closely with the country to further deepen the economic partnership, contributing to the shared prosperity of the two nations' people and regional stability and growth.

Ahead of the session, the Vietnamese mission in Geneva also coordinated with the missions of other ASEAN countries to draft a joint statement commending the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, economic achievements and growing cooperation areas between the two sides./.​

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #Ambassador Mai Phan Dun #WTO Trade Policy Review #India India Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

A Vietnamese representative introduces Vietnam International Sourcing 2026, scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 3-5, 2026, at the webinar. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India eye win-win cooperation in fisheries sector

The recent upgrade of bilateral relations is set to open up more cooperation opportunities between Vietnamese and Indian businesses in the global fishery supply chain, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong.

A view of the second Asia Agri Food International 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

India pushes stronger agri-food cooperation with Vietnam

Experts noted that Vietnam has established itself as one of Southeast Asia’s leading agricultural product exporters, while India remains a major global supplier of agricultural and food products. By combining India’s production capacity and technological strengths with Vietnam’s dynamic processing and export ecosystem, the two countries can build more resilient supply chains in the region.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India promote digital economy cooperation towards 25 bln USD trade target

With the strengthened Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the rapid growth of digital economies in both countries and complementary strengths in technology, manufacturing and markets, Vietnam and India are well positioned to build a deeply connected digital trade ecosystem and enhance their participation in global value chains.

See more

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho, World Bank join hand to boost public investment

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, held a working session with a World Bank (WB) delegation on the technical assistance programme for local public financial management reform in the Mekong delta city on August 20.

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.