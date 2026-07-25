Business

Da Nang to host hotel, tourism technology forum next month

There will also be over 40 discussions focusing on AI applications, sustainable development and human resource development, as well as meetings for companies to find international partners.

A visitor try out VR tech in a press conference for the upcoming HORECFEX Vietnam 2026, a technology and innovation forum for the hotel and tourism sectors. (Photo: VNA)
A visitor try out VR tech in a press conference for the upcoming HORECFEX Vietnam 2026, a technology and innovation forum for the hotel and tourism sectors. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - HORECFEX Vietnam 2026, a technology and innovation forum for the hotel and tourism sectors, will be held in Da Nang on August 20-21.

HORECFEX Vietnam Chairman Nguyen Duc Quynh said the forum aims to connect businesses, authorities and experts, as well as promote technology solutions and supply chain co-operation.

It comes as Vietnam is implementing the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, he said.

“Technology and artificial intelligence can help businesses improve their management and service quality, but the human element is still the deciding factor in creating core values in the hospitality sector.”

The forum will feature nearly 100 businesses showcasing a wide range of technology products such as AI tools, automations, data management applications and operating solutions.

There will also be over 40 discussions focusing on AI applications, sustainable development and human resource development, as well as meetings for companies to find international partners.

HORECFEX Vietnam was held for the first time in 2024, and it is now one of the biggest exhibition events for the hotel and tourism sectors in Asia, attracting companies from countries around the world./.

VNA
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