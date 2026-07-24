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Vietnam exports 5.3 million tonnes of rice, earning 2.52 billion USD

The country exported 769,000 tonnes of rice in June, earning 376 million USD, a sharp increase of 47.9% in volume and 37.3% in value compared with the same period last year.

A conveyor system transports processed rice for export. (Photo: VNA)
A conveyor system transports processed rice for export. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam had exported 5.3 million tonnes of rice, raking in 2.52 billion USD in revenue by July 15, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The country exported 769,000 tonnes of rice in June, earning 376 million USD, a sharp increase of 47.9% in volume and 37.3% in value compared with the same period last year.

With these figures, Vietnam's total rice exports in the first six months of 2026 reached over 5 million tonnes, up 6.9% year-on-year, marking the highest volume ever recorded in the first half of any year. However, total export value stood at 2.4 billion USD, down 2.5%.

Preliminary statistics up to 15 July show that the country had exported 5.3 million tonnes of rice, bringing in 2.52 billion USD.

The decline in foreign exchange earnings despite higher export volume was driven by lower average export prices during the first half of the year compared with the same period last year.

On average, the export rice price in the first six months reached around 460 USD per tonne, down more than 11% compared with the same period in 2025. Nevertheless, prices showed signs of recovery in June, reaching 497 USD per tonne, up 4.3% from the previous month and hitting the highest level since late 2025.

Regarding markets, the Philippines remained Vietnam's largest rice importer in the first six months, with an export value of 1.06 billion USD and nearly 2.4 million tonnes.

China ranked second, importing 915,466 tonnes worth 454 million USD. Ghana ranked third, importing 445,534 tonnes of rice with a turnover of 230 million USD.

Other notable markets included Ivory Coast with 291,601 tonnes worth 115 million USD; Malaysia with 251,034 tonnes valued at 102 million USD; and Singapore with 74,699 tonnes worth 38.5 million USD.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast global rice production for the 2026–2027 crop year at 537.2 million tonnes, approximately 2% lower than the 2025–2026 crop year. Meanwhile, global rice consumption is projected to rise by 1.6 million tonnes to 542.8 million tonnes.

The USDA estimated Vietnam's rice exports in 2026 will reach around 8.1 million tonnes, an increase of 200,000 tonnes compared with its previous forecast, driven by robust demand from traditional markets, particularly the Philippines and China.

China's import forecast alone was raised to 3.9 million tonnes, while the Philippines continues to be the world's largest rice importer, with demand estimated at around 5.7 million tonnes.

The Philippines' increased imports aim to offset a decline in domestic supply caused by reduced paddy yields, rising input costs, and risks of water shortages for agricultural production./.

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