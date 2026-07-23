Business

VETC connects 50% of Vietnam’s multi-brand EV chargers in just one month

Launched in mid-June, VETC’s charging service is integrated into its existing electronic toll collection app. Drivers can now find charging stations, navigate to them, start charging, pay and receive electronic invoices all on a single platform.

A driver charges his vehicle at a public charging station. (Photo: VNA)
A driver charges his vehicle at a public charging station. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – VETC, a provider of automated non-stop payment services under Tasco, has connected more than 350 EV charging points nationwide to its platform just one month after launching its VETC Charging Station feature, covering around half of Vietnam’s multi-brand charging network.

The rapid expansion marks a major step in VETC’s push to build an open charging ecosystem for electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Launched in mid-June, VETC’s charging service is integrated into its existing electronic toll collection app. Drivers can now find charging stations, navigate to them, start charging, pay and receive electronic invoices all on a single platform.

The one-stop solution removes the need to download multiple apps or manage separate accounts for different charging networks, making EV travel, particularly on long-distance journeys, simpler and more convenient.

VETC said charging networks integrated with its payment platform have recorded significant increases in charging sessions, highlighting the potential of an open network to attract more users and improve infrastructure utilisation.

The company is also rapidly upgrading the service, adding peak and off-peak pricing information, a more intuitive charging-station map and smoother access to multi-brand chargers at participating car showrooms.

VETC has recently added ChargeLink, NovaCharge and EBOOST to its network. They join existing partners Tasco Smart Charge, Ford Vietnam, ESKY and Rabbit EVC, bringing the platform’s total coverage to more than 350 charging points nationwide.

The growing network is designed to support interprovincial travel while accelerating the development of Vietnam’s multi-brand charging infrastructure.

Tran Nguyen Ngoc Thanh, General Director of VETC Digital, said the company’s ambition is not to own the most charging stations but to create an open platform connecting charging operators, automakers and drivers.

More partners mean greater choice for EV users and better infrastructure utilisation for operators, helping drive the sustainable growth of Vietnam’s new-energy vehicle ecosystem, he said.

VETC plans to continue expanding its nationwide charging partnerships and rolling out new digital features. As a member of Tasco, the company currently serves nearly 5 million customers through its smart transportation ecosystem in Vietnam./.​

VNA
#Chuyển đổi xanh - Kinh tế tuần hoàn #CDX #VETC #Vietnam #EV chargers #electric vehicles #plug-in hybrid electric vehicles
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