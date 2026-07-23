Reference exchange rate up 12 VND on July 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,272 VND/USD on July 23, up 12 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,536 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,008 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks dropped 20 VND as compared to the July 22 morning trading session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,120 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,500 VND/USD./.

VNA