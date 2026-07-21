Business

CPTPP strengthens free trade, expands global economic connectivity

Since taking effect, the CPTPP has significantly expanded Vietnam's access to major markets across North America, the EU, and the Asia-Pacific, contributing to strong export growth in key sectors such as textiles and garments, footwear, and agricultural, forestry and fishery products. The agreement has also encouraged greater investment into Vietnam by promoting regional production networks and clearer rules of origin.

Ha Tay Shoes has secured numerous export orders from the US and European markets. (Photo: VNA)
Ha Tay Shoes has secured numerous export orders from the US and European markets. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) continues to reinforce its position as one of the world's most comprehensive and high-standard new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs), providing a vital anchor for free trade amid mounting geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and rising protectionism.

Mary-Catherine Speirs, Director General for Trade Negotiations at Global Affairs Canada and senior CPTPP official of Canada, said the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape is fundamentally reshaping the global trading system. Rather than simply adapting to change, economies must actively help shape new frameworks for international economic cooperation.

According to Speirs, Canada views stronger dialogue between CPTPP members and the EU as an important platform for middle-power economies to promote an open, transparent and rules-based trading system. Enhanced connectivity will also enable member economies to play a more active role in shaping international trade rules instead of merely responding to global economic shifts.

Nguyen Son Tra, Head of the WTO and Trade Negotiations Division under the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Multilateral Trade Policy Department and Vietnam's Deputy Chief CPTPP Negotiator, said member economies have agreed on five key priorities during Vietnam's CPTPP Chairmanship Year in 2026.

These include reviewing and updating the agreement to ensure it remains a high-standard framework that can adapt to evolving trends, including digital trade and more resilient supply chains, as well as emerging trade issues. Another major priority is strengthening engagement with external partners, particularly the EU. Ministers of CPTPP members agreed to deepen cooperation with the bloc in 2025, and focus on implementing these commitments through practical cooperation programmes in 2026.

Against the backdrop of global supply chain restructuring, digital transformation and the transition towards sustainable development, maintaining an open, transparent and rules-based trading system has become increasingly important for strengthening economic resilience and facilitating international trade and investment. Accordingly, CPTPP members are focusing on improving the implementation of the agreement to increase utilisation of tariff preferences while expanding opportunities in services, investment, digital trade and regional supply chains through closer cooperation between government agencies and the business community.

Businesses expect stronger CPTPP-EU connectivity to diversify supply chains, attract more investment and create greater opportunities for Vietnamese exports to access major markets. They also believe that a free trade environment with zero tariffs will enhance business competitiveness and significantly expand international partnerships.

Although the CPTPP and the EU are located in different geographical regions, they are becoming increasingly interconnected through investment flows, technology cooperation and integrated supply chains. Together with other new-generation FTAs, these links are helping facilitate the movement of goods, services, investment and data, and improve predictability and stability in the global business environment.

cptpp.jpg
Workers prepare tra fish for processing at Vinh Hoan Corporation in Dong Thap province. (Photo published by VNA)

Michele D'Ercole, General Manager of Henoto Vietnam, said closer ties between the CPTPP and the EU will create a larger, more competitive marketplace, providing businesses with greater opportunities under a liberalised trading environment. Given current global economic uncertainties, he stressed that maintaining open markets is more important than ever.

He added that energy represents one of the most promising areas for cooperation between Vietnam and Canada under the CPTPP, particularly as Vietnam accelerates its sustainable development agenda. Agriculture and food industries also hold considerable potential.

Meanwhile, Jack Nguyen, CEO of InCorp Vietnam, noted that businesses still face challenges in fully implementing CPTPP commitments, including compliance with rules of origin, logistics and transportation costs. To maximise the agreement's benefits, enterprises should strengthen their understanding of the CPTPP and seek professional guidance to ensure their products meet all applicable requirements.

Since taking effect, the CPTPP has significantly expanded Vietnam's access to major markets across North America, the EU, and the Asia-Pacific, contributing to strong export growth in key sectors such as textiles and garments, footwear, and agricultural, forestry and fishery products. The agreement has also encouraged greater investment into Vietnam by promoting regional production networks and clearer rules of origin./.




VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #NQ 59 - BT #free trade
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Representatives from CPTPP members attend the online CPTPP ministerial meeting and the 10th meeting of the CPTPP Commission on June 26. (Photo: moit.gov.vn)

Vietnam advances CPTPP agenda as 2026 Chair

Vietnam, as the 2026 CPTPP Chair, hosted the online CPTPP ministerial meeting and the 10th meeting of the CPTPP Commission on June 26, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.