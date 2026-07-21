Politics

Vietnamese, Japanese parties seek stronger theoretical, policy exchanges

Vietnam and Japan should continue to develop their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, with greater emphasis on substantive and effective cooperation in new areas, especially the strategic connectivity initiatives agreed upon by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders.

Prof. Dr Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council (right), and Koichi Hagiuda, Acting Secretary-General of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at their meeting on July 21 (Photo:VNA)
Prof. Dr Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council (right), and Koichi Hagiuda, Acting Secretary-General of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at their meeting on July 21 (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prof. Dr Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council, received a visiting delegation of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) led by Executive Acting Secretary-General Koichi Hagiuda in Hanoi on July 21.

Thang expressed his pleasure at welcoming the delegation and praised the increasingly strong cooperation between the two countries, including between their ruling parties, based on a high level of political trust. He noted that the two nations have identified a new vision for bilateral relations, amid complex global changes, while affirming the comprehensive ties beyond trade cooperation. Japan is currently Vietnam’s fourth-largest economic partner and third-largest foreign investor.

​​He stressed that in the current context, Vietnam and Japan should continue to develop their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, with greater emphasis on substantive and effective cooperation in new areas, especially the strategic connectivity initiatives agreed upon by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders.

Given the positive cooperation established in recent years, he spoke highly of the visit, describing it as a new milestone in strengthening direct cooperation between the two parties. He proposed establishing an annual theory and policy dialogue mechanism between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Japan’s LDP.

According to Thang, such a dialogue mechanism would provide a forum for the two sides to exchange and share experience in Party building, leadership, and particularly in addressing challenges, thereby helping elevate each country’s development and the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights.

He also proposed enhancing regular cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Central Theory Council, and the LDP, particularly its Policy Research Council, with a focus on linking research with policy consultation and increasing exchanges of researcher and expert delegations.

For his part, Koichi Hagiuda thanked Thang for the reception and for extensive discussions on bilateral relations and cooperation between the two ruling parties. He appreciated the proposal for a regular dialogue mechanism in areas of shared interest such as economic security, defence, and energy. He said he would report these proposals to the LDP leadership for consideration with a view to establishing an appropriate cooperation framework.

He said the LDP wishes to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in strategic and economic security fields, including artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technology. Thang noted that the two sides could combine Vietnam’s resource advantages with Japan’s advanced technologies to develop high-value-added products.

The two sides also discussed challenges facing both countries, including population ageing and labour shortages. The host said Vietnam is interested in studying Japan’s sustainable development model and shared the country’s ongoing efforts to reform institutions and improve national governance capacity under the CPV's leadership, with a strong shift from a “state management” model toward a “development facilitation” model that encourages the proactive participation of the people./​

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