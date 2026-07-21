Politics

PM chairs ceremony announcing personnel changes at two ministries

Nguyen Tien Hai, Secretary of the An Giang provincial Party Committee, was assigned as Acting Minister of Home Affairs; while Nguyen Hoai Anh, Chairman of the Thanh Hoa People’s Committee, was appointed Permanent Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) hands over appoitment decisions to Acting Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai (right) and Permanent Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nguyen Hoai Anh on July 21. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) hands over appoitment decisions to Acting Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai (right) and Permanent Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nguyen Hoai Anh on July 21. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the Government Party Committee and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a ceremony in Hanoi on July 21 to announce personnel decisions involving the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.

At the event, a decision signed by the State President on July 20 was announced, relieving Do Thanh Binh of his position as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–2031 tenure so that he can take on another assignment.

Under Prime Minister’s Decision No. 1315/QD-TTg dated July 20, Nguyen Tien Hai, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the An Giang provincial Party Committee, was assigned as Acting Minister of Home Affairs.

According to Prime Minister’s Decision No. 1312/QD-TTg dated July 19, Nguyen Hoai Anh, member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Thanh Hoa People’s Committee, was appointed Permanent Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.

The Standing Board of the Government Party Committee also announced decisions appointing Hai as Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Party Committee and Anh as Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Hung congratulated the officials on being entrusted by the Party and the State with important responsibilities. He said both officials had received systematic training, possessed strong professional expertise and extensive grassroots experience.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Binh as Minister of Home Affairs, particularly in giving advice on the operation of the new organisational model of the political system and the two-tier local administration model, as well as in promoting administrative reform.

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The ceremony announcing the decisions on personnel affairs on July 21 (Photo: VNA)

The Government leader stressed that Vietnam is in the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress amid complex international and domestic contexts, making the Government’s tasks demanding and requiring strong determination and effective implementation.

He urged the newly appointed officials to work closely with the leaders of the Government, ministries and agencies to strengthen Party building, develop a contingent of capable and professional civil servants, and quickly adapt to their new duties.

For the Acting Minister of Home Affairs, the PM requested continued efforts to streamline the organisational apparatus, ensure the effective operation of the two-tier local administration model, accelerate the restructuring of public service units, improve the merit-based evaluation mechanism for officials, and promptly submit a national strategy on attracting talent, particularly in strategic sectors.

He also emphasised the need to advance salary and social insurance reforms, prioritise support for grassroots officials, especially in disadvantaged areas, and implement social welfare policies effectively.

Regarding the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, the PM asked the new Permanent Deputy Minister and other leaders to review and adjust mechanisms, policies and organisational arrangements in line with the two-tier local administration model, ensure freedom of belief and religion, effectively implement the 2026–2030 national target programme for ethnic minority areas, strengthen national unity, and put into official operation a shared ethnic and religious database that is accurate, complete and regularly updated.

Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed officials, the acting Minister of Home Affairs described the appointment as both an honour and a heavy responsibility before the Party, the State and the people, pledging to work with the highest sense of responsibility and strive to fulfil all assigned tasks./.

VNA
#personnel decisions #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Ministry of Home Affairs #Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs
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