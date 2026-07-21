Politics

Vietnam proposes four measures to strengthen ASEAN solidarity, resilience, connectivity

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang called for continued adherence to ASEAN principles and stronger dialogue and cooperation to address common challenges.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers attend the opening ceremony of AMM-59 in Manila on July 21 (Photo published by VNA)
ASEAN Foreign Ministers attend the opening ceremony of AMM-59 in Manila on July 21 (Photo published by VNA)

Manila (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam, put forward four proposals to strengthen ASEAN’s solidarity, resilience and connectivity while addressing the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-59), which opened in Manila on July 21.

First, he called for continued adherence to ASEAN principles and stronger dialogue and cooperation to address common challenges.

Second, it is necessary to promote deeper, more resilient, and more competitive ASEAN economic integration through the ASEAN economic security framework to enhance regional resilience in the face of future uncertainties.

Third, he proposed building a people-centred ASEAN that capitalises on the bloc’s “unity in diversity” and promotes mutual understanding among its peoples.

Finally, the official stressed the need to reinforce ASEAN’s strategic autonomy and centrality, particularly amid increasingly intense and complex major-power competition.

asean3.jpg
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (third from the left), head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam, attends the plenary session (Photo published by VNA)

Giang, who attended the meeting on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, also shared Vietnam’s assessments of regional developments and ASEAN’s priorities in the coming period.

In her opening remarks, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro highlighted the significance of the meeting amid growing global uncertainty and unpredictability, saying that decisions made at this time's meetings will help shape the future of the region.

"In a fractured global landscape, no single nation can weather these storms alone. Our strength and resilience lie in our community," Lazaro told her counterparts.

"If we do not move forward as one, we risk being pulled apart."

Lazaro emphasised that ASEAN members should continue upholding the bloc’s fundamental principles based on the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC), strengthen collective strength and resilience, and make ASEAN a shield against external pressures and an anchor for regional peace and stability.

Following the opening ceremony, ASEAN foreign ministers convened a plenary session where they expressed satisfaction with cooperation achievements recorded during the first seven months of the year and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the outcomes of the 48th ASEAN Summit, accelerating the ASEAN Community Vision building process and advancing the priorities of ASEAN Chairmanship 2026.

They agreed that the bloc’s immediate priority is to safeguard ASEAN's solidarity and resilience and strengthen its central role within an increasingly substantive and expanding network of partnerships.

They also called for more effective implementation of cooperation plans and programmes, including the coordinated and comprehensive execution of the ASEAN Leaders’ Statement on the response to the Middle East crisis across all three ASEAN pillars to safeguard energy and food security, maintain supply chain stability and support people affected by the crisis.

The officials reiterated support for Timor-Leste’s deeper integration into ASEAN and agreed to admit Türkiye as ASEAN’s 12th dialogue partner.

asean2.jpg
An overview of the retreat session (Photo published by VNA)

Later the same day, the ministers attended a retreat session and an expanded informal consultation on Myanmar.

Discussions noted that the world is undergoing profound changes driven by geopolitical and geoeconomic fragmentation, supply chain restructuring and the rise of non-traditional security challenges, all of which pose risks to regional and international peace and security and test national resilience.

They stressed the importance of international law, the United Nations Charter and multilateral mechanisms while highlighting the role of ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms in promoting dialogue, resolving differences, building trust and responding to common challenges.

Many ASEAN members underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, respect for international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Addressing the renewed escalation of conflict in the Middle East, the ministers issued a joint statement calling on all parties to exercise restraint, seek peaceful solutions, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and restore freedom, security and safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Myanmar, they reaffirmed that the country remains an integral part of ASEAN and that the Five-Point Consensus continues to guide the bloc’s efforts. They welcomed the positive developments in Myanmar and the outcome of the informal meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and Myanmar on July 12, while encouraging Myanmar to continue efforts to make further concrete progress on the ground.

Speaking at the sessions, Giang said ASEAN must remain flexible, adaptive and proactive in shaping regional changes. Vietnam supports a more flexible ASEAN approach towards Myanmar to enhance engagement, promote reconciliation and inclusive dialogue, and assist the country in addressing urgent economic and social challenges.

Reaffirming the importance of peace, security and stability, he stressed that ASEAN should maintain its principled position on the East Sea. He reinterated the necessity for complying with international law and resolving disputes peacefully on the basis of international law, especially the 1982 UNCLOS.

Vietnam remains committed to working with other ASEAN members to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and, together with China, strive for the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) that is in line with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS, Giang stated./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting #Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang #ASEAN’s solidarity #supply chain restructuring Philippines
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Heads of ASEAN diplomatic missions in Mexico pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA published)

ASEAN at 59: Growing role and global standing

Thai Ambassador to Mexico Rooge Thammongkol, rotating Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) for July-December, said ASEAN has grown into one of the world’s most successful regional organisations and plays a central role in promoting peace, stability and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Chargé d'Affaires of Vietnam to Timor-Leste Pham Binh Dam (R) and Timor-Leste's Deputy Prime Minister Francisco Kalbuadi Lay. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ready to share experience with Timor-Leste ahead of ASEAN chairmanship

Timor-Leste's Deputy Prime Minister Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, who also serves as Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Environment, praised Vietnam's impressive socio-economic achievements and its consistent support for Timor-Leste's regional and international integration including its accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and ASEAN.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (front, second from left), other foreign ministers of ASEAN and their Myanmar counterpart attend an informal meeting in Bangkok on July 12. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ready to work with ASEAN to support Myanmar: FM

Vietnam stands ready to work closely with the ASEAN Chair for 2026 and other member states to support Myanmar to recover the economy, address social issues and combat transnational crimes while promoting bilateral and subregional cooperation for the sake of peace, stability and sustainable development in Myanmar and the region, and for the building the ASEAN Community, stated Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.