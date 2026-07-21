Politics

Can Tho boosts trade ties with Pakistani partners

Can Tho also aims to strengthen cooperation with Pakistani partners in science, technology and human resource development, while exploring opportunities in information technology, innovation, digital transformation and high-tech agriculture.

Chairman of the Can Tho People's Committee Chairman Truong Canh Tuyen (right) presents a souvenir to Pakistani Ambassador to Vietnam Kohdayar Marri at the meeting on July 21. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Can Tho People's Committee Chairman Truong Canh Tuyen (right) presents a souvenir to Pakistani Ambassador to Vietnam Kohdayar Marri at the meeting on July 21. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – A delegation led by Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam Kohdayar Marri visited and held talks with authorities of Can Tho city on July 21 to explore opportunities for stronger trade cooperation.

Marri said one of the key priorities in the coming period is to connect Pakistani and Vietnamese businesses to further promote bilateral trade. He expressed his hope that companies from Pakistan and Can Tho would strengthen exchanges, forge partnerships and expand imports and exports of products that are both sides' strengths.

The ambassador also called for measures to facilitate travel between Pakistan and Can Tho, including easier visa procedures for Pakistani visitors, to promote tourism and cultural exchanges. He also expressed interest in expanding exchanges of lecturers and students between universities in Can Tho and Pakistan.

Can Tho People's Committee Chairman Truong Canh Tuyen noted that Vietnam and Pakistan established diplomatic relations in 1972. Over more than five decades, their traditional friendship, nurtured by generations of the two countries' leaders and people, has become a solid foundation for broader cooperation.

Can Tho hopes to contribute actively to stronger Vietnam-Pakistan relations by enhancing ties between local authorities and businesses and expanding cooperation in areas that capitalize on each side's strengths, he said.

Tuyen voiced support for stronger trade links between local businesses and Pakistani partners, as well as closer cooperation in education. Can Tho currently has around 70 agricultural processing enterprises operating under Halal standards, providing a favorable foundation for expanding cooperation in various fields.

The city expects the ambassador's visit to create more opportunities for businesses from both sides to connect and better understand each other's markets, paving the way for concrete cooperation programmes and boosting trade in agricultural products, seafood and Halal goods.

Can Tho also aims to strengthen cooperation with Pakistani partners in science, technology and human resource development, while exploring opportunities in information technology, innovation, digital transformation and high-tech agriculture.

According to the municipal People's Committee, Can Tho now has 123 valid foreign direct investment projects with combined registered capital of nearly 7.1 billion USD./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Can Tho #Pakistan #Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam #Halal goods #Vietnam-Pakistan relations Can Tho Pakistan
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