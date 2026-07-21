Politics

Vietnam, Canada aim to elevate bilateral relations in the time ahead: PM

Vietnam always regards Canada as an important partner in its foreign policy and welcomed the positive and comprehensive progress in bilateral relations over nearly a decade since the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on July 21. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on July 21. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held his first phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on July 21 evening.

During the conversation, PM Hung congratulated the Government of Canada on its significant achievements under the leadership of PM Mark Carney, as well as the high level of confidence that Canadians have placed in him.

"Vietnam always regards Canada as an important partner in its foreign policy and welcomed the positive and comprehensive progress in bilateral relations over nearly a decade since the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership," he affirmed.

PM Hung expressed satisfaction with the two sides’ active efforts to maintain contacts and delegation exchanges through various channels and at all levels, particularly at the high level, as well as their close coordination and mutual support at regional and international multilateral forums.

He stated that the effective implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has made the two countries important trade and investment partners, with two-way trade doubling over the past five years.

Cooperation in defence, security, development assistance, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges has also been actively promoted, achieving positive progress, he added.

Noting that the two countries still hold considerable room and potential for broader and more substantive cooperation, with a view to elevating ties in the coming period, the Vietnamese leader proposed that the two sides work closely to realize several key priorities, including increasing exchanges of delegations at all levels and through various channels, especially high-level visits by leaders of both countries.

He urged Canada to continue expanding market access for Vietnamese goods, particularly agricultural, forestry, and fishery products; and encourage Canadian businesses to increase investment in key sectors and projects related to energy, the green economy, and the circular economy in Vietnam.

The two sides should establish bilateral mechanisms for law enforcement cooperation; strengthen cooperation in training high-quality human resources in fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and semiconductors; and continue close and effective coordination at multilateral forums, he noted.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on July 21 (Photo: VNA)

For his part, the Canadian PM said he was pleased to reconnect with PM Hung in his new capacity and congratulated him on being elected by Vietnam’s National Assembly to his new position.

He also congratulated Vietnam on its achievements and expressed confidence that the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary and State President To Lam, and the Government, led by PM Hung, will continue to achieve new successes and further strengthen Vietnam’s important role and standing in the international community.

Affirming Vietnam as a key partner for Canada in the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific regions, PM Carney emphasised that the two countries share numerous common interests, a highly dynamic partnership built on the foundation of political trust, robust trade and investment, and deep people-to-people exchanges, alongside a mutual commitment to fostering cooperation and maintaining stability and prosperity amid a rapidly changing and uncertain international landscape.

On bilateral relations, he concurred with PM Hung regarding the positive trajectory and immense potential of the Canada–Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership. He agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a new height in the near future and asked relevant agencies from both sides to coordinate closely in preparation for this milestone.

The Canadian leader expressed his hope for close coordination to advance shared interests across various sectors, including sustainable and inclusive development, energy, aerospace, agriculture, food safety, science – technology, and high-quality human resources training.

He also called for considering the establishment of direct air routes between the two countries and encouraging more people-to-people exchanges to build a solid social foundation for future development of bilateral ties.

The two leaders agreed to step up coordination in addressing common regional and global challenges. They reaffirmed their countries’ continued support for ASEAN’s centrality, as well as ASEAN and Vietnam’s stances on the peaceful settlement of disputes in the East Sea based on international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

PM Carney extended his gratitude for Vietnam’s support during negotiations for the Canada–ASEAN Free Trade Agreement. He emphasised Vietnam's crucial role as a bridge in its capacity as Chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), expressing his wish for the two countries to continue working closely to connect the CPTPP with other international partners.

He affirmed that Canada will maintain close coordination with Vietnam at regional and international forums, pledging full support for Vietnam as it hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in 2027.

On this occasion, he extended an invitation to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to pay an official visit to Canada at an early date.

Thanking his counterpart for the invitation, PM Hung suggested that the two sides arrange the visit through the diplomatic channel. He also conveyed an invitation for PM Carney to visit Vietnam in late 2026./.

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