Wide range of artistic programmes to commemorate war invalids and martyrs day

Hanoi (VNA) – Alongside tribute activities nationwide to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026), arts organisations and local authorities are staging special performances honouring fallen heroes, war invalids, sick veterans and people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution, while promoting the tradition of gratitude, patriotism and national pride.



The Vietnam Circus Federation is preparing a special performance dedicated to soldiers who devoted and sacrificed their lives in safeguarding the nation's borders. Featuring more than 60 performers, including artists from the federation, the national traditional theatre and the border guard force, the production is structured as a continuous narrative depicting the journey of Vietnamese soldiers in both wartime and peacetime.



The programme will be staged from July 24 - 26 at the central circus theatre, 67–69 Tran Nhan Tong street, Hanoi. In addition to the performances, the Vietnam Circus Federation will coordinate with partner organisations to present gifts to war invalids, sick veterans, families of fallen soldiers, revolutionary contributors and victims of Agent Orange/dioxin. Veterans will also be invited to appear on stage alongside artists and younger performers.



Joining the nationwide commemorations, the Vietnam Contemporary Arts Theatre will host a special concert paying tribute to fallen heroes while promoting the tradition of remembering those who sacrificed for the nation and inspiring patriotism and national pride among the Vietnamese people.



The concert is scheduled to take place on the evening of July 26 at the Vietnam Cultural Space, 79 Hang Trong street, Hanoi.



Divided into two parts, the programme will feature a selection of timeless revolutionary songs, taking audiences back to an era marked by idealism, unwavering faith and patriotism, while portraying the immense sacrifices made by those who gave their lives for the country. The concert will feature a number of renowned Vietnamese artists.



The poster of the Vietnam Contemporary Arts Theatre's special concert paying tribute to fallen heroes while promoting the tradition of remembering those who sacrificed for the nation and inspiring patriotism and national pride among the Vietnamese people. (Photo: Vietnam Contemporary Arts Theatre)

Among the performers, People's Artist Quang Tho said he would perform the songs La Do (Red leaves) and Dat Nuoc (The nation). He noted that every performance of these works reminds him of the generation that fought and sacrificed with steadfast faith in the country's reunification, expressing his belief that the values secured through their sacrifices will continue to be cherished and upheld.



In addition to central arts organisations, many localities are also organising commemorative performances. Hanoi will stage six artistic programmes in various wards and communes across the capital to honour fallen heroes, war invalids, sick veterans and people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution.



In the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, a special artistic programme will take place on the evening of July 24 at the 30/10 square in Ha Long ward.



A highlight of the event will be the promotion of the Government's 500-day campaign to intensify the search, recovery and identification of the remains of fallen soldiers. The programme will portray the search for missing comrades as a continuation of responsibility and gratitude in peacetime, helping to ease the pain of war and fulfil the long-held wishes of martyrs' families./.