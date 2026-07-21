Business

First Czech pork shipment officially enters Vietnamese market

A Czech diplomat described the arrival of the first container as the successful outcome of a long and complex market-opening process involving years of negotiations, regulatory approvals and close cooperation between Czech and Vietnamese authorities.

Representatives of relevant parties witness the arrival of the shipment. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of relevant parties witness the arrival of the shipment. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The first official shipment of pork products from the Czech Republic arrived in Vietnam on July 21, marking a new milestone in trade relations between the two countries.

A welcoming ceremony was held at Tan Vu Port in the northern port city of Hai Phong by representatives of AGROFERT Group in Vietnam and relevant agencies and businesses. The shipment came from the Kostelecke Uzeniny meat-processing plant in the Czech Republic.

Jaroslav Zukerstein, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Czech Embassy in Vietnam, described the arrival of the first container as the successful outcome of a long and complex market-opening process involving years of negotiations, regulatory approvals and close cooperation between Czech and Vietnamese authorities.

He said the shipment reflects growing confidence among Vietnamese authorities and importers in Czech food quality and safety standards, paving the way for further Czech food exports to Vietnam.

The Czech Republic will continue using economic diplomacy tools, including Projects to Support Economic Diplomacy (PROPED), to strengthen sector-specific cooperation and support concrete business opportunities for companies from both countries, he said.

It gives priority to areas with high growth potential, including agri-food, food processing technology, health care, environmental solutions, energy, transport and advanced manufacturing, the diplomat said, adding that the Czech Embassy is also seeking to promote broader cooperation by supporting Vietnamese businesses interested in partnerships, investment and commercial opportunities in the European country.

David Maly, Director of Animalco under AGROFERT Group, said gaining access to the Vietnamese market has been a challenging process due to Vietnam's stringent food safety requirements. He highlighted the Czech Republic's success in controlling African swine fever and said the pork products shipped to Vietnam meet the world's most rigorous standards.

AGROFERT is one of the Czech Republic's leading agricultural and food industry groups, operating in 21 countries with nearly 29,000 employees and annual revenue of around 8 billion EUR (9.1 billion USD). In Vietnam, it is working with strategic partners to promote bilateral trade, including bringing Vietnamese agricultural and food products to European markets while supplying European-standard food and chemical products to Vietnam.

Truong Dinh Tung, Director of Ha Long Foods Import Export Co., Ltd. – the importer of the shipment, said the partnership will provide Vietnamese consumers with more products of clear origin and strict quality control while laying the groundwork for broader bilateral cooperation in food and agriculture.

Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong People's Committee Hoang Minh Cuong said the city's selection as the entry point for the first shipment demonstrates international businesses' confidence in its investment environment, seaport infrastructure and logistics services.

As a major international trade gateway and logistics hub in northern Vietnam, Hai Phong is well positioned to facilitate bilateral trade, he said, noting that the shipment also reflects growing economic and commercial ties between Vietnam and the Czech Republic following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in early 2025.

Cooperation between Hai Phong and the Czech Republic has also gained momentum. In late December 2025, a Hai Phong delegation conducted an investment promotion programme in the Czech Republic, helping open up new cooperation opportunities and strengthen the city's international partnership network.

Building on the strong friendship between the two countries and expanding links between Hai Phong and Czech businesses, Cuong expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to develop in a substantive, effective and sustainable manner, contributing to the broader friendship and partnership between Vietnam and the Czech Republic./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #Czech #pork #Vietnam #market Czech
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A showcase of Vietnamese traditional costume within the Vietnamese cultural festival from June 26–28 at the Zahrada cultural centre, Prague 11, Czech Republic. (Photo: VNA)

Czech festival showcases story of youthful, culturally rich Vietnam

Centred on presenting a Vietnam that is youthful and dynamic while remaining deeply rooted in cultural identity, the festival offered a diverse programme combining exhibitions, cultural experiences, cuisine, performing arts and film, contributing to the promotion of Vietnam’s image and people to Czech and international audiences.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam (R) and Chairperson of the Czech Republic – Vietnam Interparliamentary Friendship Group Tomas Helebrant, at the Czech Chamber of Deputies headquarters on June 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic strengthen legislative cooperation

Nam expressed his appreciation for the support and efforts of the Interparliamentary Friendship Group and Helebrant personally in strengthening cooperation between the two legislative bodies, helping to serve as a bridge of friendship and deepen the Vietnam–Czech Republic Strategic Partnership.

Vietnamese artists play traditional musical instruments at the festival held in Karlovy Vary city, the Czech Republic, on June 5. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam culture, cuisine showcased in Czech Republic

The festival featured more than 20 booths offering traditional Vietnamese dishes, including "pho" and spring rolls, alongside activities promoting Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditonal long dress). One of the highlights was the presentation of complimentary Ao Dai to Czech residents and international visitors.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.