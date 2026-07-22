Can Tho city launches month-long crackdown on IUU fishing

Can Tho (VNA) – The Border Guard Command of Can Tho city on July 21 launched a month-long campaign to intensify patrols and inspections against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as part of Vietnam's efforts to promote sustainable fisheries and have the European Commission's (EC) "yellow card" warning against seafood exports removed.



The campaign, running from July 21 to August 20, was launched at the Tran De Border Guard Control Station under the Trung Binh Border Guard Post.



It aims to enhance public awareness, increase patrols and inspections, and prevent illegal fishing activities, while protecting marine resources and ensuring that no local fishing vessels violate foreign waters.



Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment Quach Thi Thanh Binh praised the city's border guards for effectively monitoring 100% of fishing vessels entering and leaving ports through management software and the electronic Catch Documentation and Traceability (eCDT) system.



She said the fight against IUU fishing is an important political task that demonstrates the city's commitment to protecting the reputation of Vietnam's fishery industry and ensuring the long-term livelihoods of fishermen.



According to Political Commissar of the Can Tho Border Guard Command Colonel Huynh Thanh Hung, the force conducted 33 patrols at sea in the first half of 2026, inspecting 101 fishing vessels and 562 fishermen.



It also monitored 2,723 vessels carrying 15,116 crew members entering and leaving the Tran De estuary, while providing direct awareness communications for more than 15,000 fishermen. In addition, the force published 18 news reports and distributed 850 leaflets on ani-IUU fishing regulations.



Thanks to these coordinated efforts, Can Tho has so far maintained a record of having no local fishing vessels encroach on foreign waters.



During the month-long campaign, border guards will work closely with relevant agencies and local authorities to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of vessel monitoring systems (VMS), ensure all fishing vessels complete procedures through the fisheries management software and eCDT system before entering or leaving ports, refuse departure clearance for vessels failing to meet legal requirements, and strictly handle violations.



At the ceremony, the Can Tho Border Guard Command presented national flags, portraits of President Ho Chi Minh and medicine cabinets to local fishermen before patrol teams departed to carry out inspections and distribute information materials on combating IUU fishing at sea./.

VNA