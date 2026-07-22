Vietnam fertiliser exports jump as global supply tightens

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's fertiliser exports surged in the first half of 2026 as supply disruptions triggered by conflict in the Middle East tightened global markets and created new opportunities for domestic producers.

Customs data showed the country exported 1.7 million tonnes of fertiliser worth 933 million USD in the six-month period, marking year-on-year increases of 52% in volume and 107% in value.

Cambodia remained the largest buyer, importing more than 330,000 tonnes valued at 146 million USD. The Republic of Korea ranked second with nearly 149,000 tonnes worth 104 million USD, followed by the Philippines with 118,000 tonnes valued at 64 million USD, and Malaysia with 88,000 tonnes worth 49 million USD.

Industry representatives said the export boom was driven by tightening global supplies. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, forcing several fertiliser producers in the Gulf region to scale back operations. Meanwhile, export restrictions imposed by Russia and China have further reduced supplies on the international market.

Against this backdrop of constrained supply and rising overseas demand, Vietnamese manufacturers have expanded exports to take advantage of favourable market conditions.

Vu Dinh Tuan, a representative of Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser JSC (PVCFC), previously told local media that the escalation of conflict in the Middle East coincided with the domestic off-season for fertiliser consumption, prompting the company to increase exports of urea and NPK products to sustain production and cash flow.

The stronger export market has also boosted the industry's financial performance. PVCFC posted first-half revenue of more than 11.8 trillion VND (around 449 million USD) after selling over 900,000 tonnes of products, achieving more than 59% of its full-year target.

Meanwhile, Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation (PVFCCo), the producer of Phu My Fertiliser, estimated first-half output at around 551,500 tonnes of fertilisers and chemicals. Total sales reached approximately 972,300 tonnes, including more than 906,000 tonnes of fertiliser, surpassing its six-month target by 32%. Phu My NPK remained a standout performer, with sales of 144,200 tonnes and revenue of more than 1.8 trillion VND.

Domestic fertiliser prices have continued to rise, particularly for urea, DAP and NPK products in southern Vietnam, while prices in the north have remained largely stable.

On the global market, agricultural market intelligence provider DTN reported that US retail fertiliser prices declined across most product categories in June compared to the previous month. However, they remained 4–41% higher than a year earlier, underscoring persistently elevated global fertiliser prices./.