Reference exchange rate unchanged on July 22

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,260 VND/USD on July 22, unchanged from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,523 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,997 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks surged 30 VND as compared to the July 21 morning trading session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,140 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,520 VND/USD./.

VNA