Business

Public-private dialogue unlocks CPTPP potential

The CPTPP has evolved beyond tariff reductions into a broad framework covering goods, services, investment and digital trade. Its success, however, ultimately depends on businesses' ability to turn commitments into new investment, stronger supply chains and innovative business models.

The dialogue and business networking forum between CPTPP senior officials and business leaders is held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 22, as part of the 2026 CPTPP Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) hosted by Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
The dialogue and business networking forum between CPTPP senior officials and business leaders is held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 22, as part of the 2026 CPTPP Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) hosted by Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Stronger public-private dialogue is key to helping businesses fully tap opportunities under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as the pact adapts to digital trade, green transition and shifting global supply chains.

The message was highlighted at a dialogue and business networking forum between CPTPP senior officials and business leaders in Ho Chi Minh City on July 22, part of the 2026 CPTPP Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) hosted by Vietnam.

Ngo Chung Khanh, Deputy Director of the Multilateral Trade Policy Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said Vietnam, as CPTPP Chair in 2026, aims to bring policymakers and businesses closer together to improve implementation and shape future economic cooperation.​

He stressed that the CPTPP has evolved beyond tariff reductions into a broad framework covering goods, services, investment and digital trade. Its success, however, ultimately depends on businesses' ability to turn commitments into new investment, stronger supply chains and innovative business models.​

Japan's representative Kenichi Kobayashi said trade between Japan and other CPTPP members grew 41% between 2018 and 2025, outpacing Japan's overall global trade growth. He said members are working to simplify customs procedures, cut business costs and expand cooperation in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, digital identity, electronic payments and cybersecurity.​

Representatives from New Zealand and the UK also stressed that regular engagement with businesses is essential to ensuring trade policies deliver tangible results and do not create unnecessary burdens.​

Discussions focused particularly on helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) better access CPTPP benefits. A Deloitte Vietnam representative noted that many smaller businesses lack resources to keep track of complex trade rules and available preferences, calling for stronger support mechanisms.​

Vietnam has established an online portal for guidance on free trade agreements, including rules of origin and tariff preferences, while Japan has introduced advanced trade information systems to help businesses prepare for import-export procedures.​

Representatives from Mexico, Peru and Singapore highlighted digitalisation as another priority. While digital tools can reduce costs and improve cross-border trade, many SMEs still lack awareness of opportunities beyond tariff cuts, particularly in digital trade and services.​

Participants agreed that deeper public-private dialogue, better access to information and stronger digital support are crucial to narrowing the gap between CPTPP commitments and their practical benefits for businesses.​

As global trade faces growing uncertainties, closer cooperation between governments and businesses will be essential to keeping the CPTPP responsive, resilient and relevant to the evolving global economy./.

VNA
#CPTPP #supply chains #business models #Public-private dialogue #NQ 59 - BT
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Ha Tay Shoes has secured numerous export orders from the US and European markets. (Photo: VNA)

CPTPP strengthens free trade, expands global economic connectivity

Since taking effect, the CPTPP has significantly expanded Vietnam's access to major markets across North America, the EU, and the Asia-Pacific, contributing to strong export growth in key sectors such as textiles and garments, footwear, and agricultural, forestry and fishery products. The agreement has also encouraged greater investment into Vietnam by promoting regional production networks and clearer rules of origin.

Representatives from CPTPP members attend the online CPTPP ministerial meeting and the 10th meeting of the CPTPP Commission on June 26. (Photo: moit.gov.vn)

Vietnam advances CPTPP agenda as 2026 Chair

Vietnam, as the 2026 CPTPP Chair, hosted the online CPTPP ministerial meeting and the 10th meeting of the CPTPP Commission on June 26, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

See more

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho, World Bank join hand to boost public investment

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, held a working session with a World Bank (WB) delegation on the technical assistance programme for local public financial management reform in the Mekong delta city on August 20.

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.