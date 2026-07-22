Politics

AMM-59: Vietnam proposes three priorities to advance ASEAN–China relations

In his remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung described ASEAN–China as one of ASEAN’s most dynamic and comprehensive partnerships, stressing the importance of effectively implementing the 2026–2030 Plan of Action to enhance the quality and strategic value of bilateral cooperation.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers attend the opening ceremony of AMM-59 in Manila on July 21. (Photo published by VNA)
ASEAN Foreign Ministers attend the opening ceremony of AMM-59 in Manila on July 21. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Within the framework of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-59) and related meetings, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung attended the ASEAN–China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, the Philippines, on July 22.

In his remarks, Trung described ASEAN–China as one of ASEAN’s most dynamic and comprehensive partnerships, stressing the importance of effectively implementing the 2026–2030 Plan of Action to enhance the quality and strategic value of bilateral cooperation.

Regarding collaboration, he proposed three priorities: promoting high-quality economic integration and infrastructure connectivity; fostering innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) as new engines of growth; and strengthening strategic trust and cooperation in addressing non-traditional security challenges.

As for the East Sea, the Vietnamese minister underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight. He welcomed progress in negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), and called for the early conclusion of a substantive COC in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The participating ministers noted that the ASEAN–China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to grow robustly, delivering tangible benefits to people on both sides. They welcomed the initial progress in implementing the ASEAN–China Plan of Action (2026–2030) and agreed to organise a series of activities in 2026 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–China dialogue relations and the fifth anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed that ASEAN remains a priority in China's neighbourhood diplomacy and reiterated its support for ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture.

He described ASEAN–China cooperation as an important driver of peace, stability and development in the region and beyond. China remains committed to supporting the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and enhancing coordination to advance regional integration, sustainable development and inclusive growth, he said.

According to Wang, future cooperation will focus on maintaining peace and stability, safeguarding economic and energy security, promoting technological innovation and artificial intelligence (AI), green growth, and people-centred development.

ASEAN member states welcomed China's continued support for ASEAN centrality and its active participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms. Both sides agreed to step up cooperation in addressing non-traditional security challenges, including transnational crime, cybercrime, online fraud, terrorism and drug trafficking.

On the economic front, the ministers reaffirmed that the upgraded ASEAN–China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) 3.0 and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) remain key frameworks for deepening regional economic integration. They encouraged member states to complete their respective domestic procedures for the early entry into force of the ACFTA 3.0 Upgrade Protocol and agreed to strengthen cooperation in digital transformation, green transition, AI, renewable energy and sustainable development.

The meeting also welcomed the adoption of the ASEAN–China Plan of Action on Building an Inclusive and Sustainable Digital Ecosystem (2026–2030), the establishment of the ASEAN–China AI Industry Innovation Centre, and ongoing efforts towards creating an ASEAN–China Digital Academy. It also took note of the proposal to designate 2027 as the “ASEAN–China Year of AI Cooperation.”

Both sides agreed to expand people-to-people exchanges, youth programmes, leadership scholarships, scientific research, innovation and startup cooperation, and strengthen collaboration in healthcare, education, environmental protection, rural development, poverty reduction and disaster management./.

VNA
#59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-59) #ASEAN #Vietnam #Philippines #NQ 59 -BT
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam proposes priorities to advance ASEAN–US relations

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung proposed that ASEAN and the US promote trade and investment in an open, transparent and mutually beneficial manner, while expanding joint work in the digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, science and technology, innovation, energy transition and regional energy connectivity.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.