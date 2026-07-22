☀️ Morning digest on July 22

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held his first phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on July 21 evening.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on July 21. (Photo: VNA)

During the conversation, PM Hung congratulated the Government of Canada on its significant achievements under the leadership of PM Mark Carney, as well as the high level of confidence that Canadians have placed in him.



- Politburo member, Secretary of the Government Party Committee and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a ceremony in Hanoi on July 21 to announce personnel decisions involving the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.



At the event, a decision signed by the State President on July 20 was announced, relieving Do Thanh Binh of his position as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–2031 tenure so that he can take on another assignment. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 21 signed Decision No. 1328/QD-TTg on the organisation of the National Civil Defence Steering Committee.



Under the decision, the committee serves as an inter-agency coordinating body tasked with advising the Government and the Prime Minister on organising, directing and overseeing civil defence activities and disaster-related states of emergency nationwide. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered an urgent investigation into the cause of a coach fire that killed seven people in the southern city of Dong Nai, while directing authorities to address the aftermath and prevent similar tragedies.



The order was made in Official Dispatch No. 51/CD-TTg, signed on July 21 by Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, and sent to the Ministers of Public Security and Construction, as well as the chairpersons of the People's Committees of Dong Nai city and Khanh Hoa province. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has called for a fundamental shift from administrative urban management to modern and development-faciltating urban governance, stressing that the proposed Law on Urban Development should provide a breakthrough legal framework to unlock the growth potential of Ho Chi Minh City and other urban centres across Vietnam.



Chairman Man, who is also Secretary of the NA Party Committee, made the remarks while chairing a meeting between the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee and the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in Hanoi on July 21. The event reviewed the implementation of the city's special policies and mechanisms and the drafting of the Law on Urban Development. Read full story



- The reopening of Lien Khuong International Airport is expected to provide fresh momentum for tourism in the central province of Lam Dong, with at least six domestic routes and one international service set to resume operations.

Lien Khuong International Airport is scheduled to reopen on August 19 after temporary closure for repair and upgrade. (Photo: VNA)

The provincial People's Committee on July 21 announced a tourism promotion and flight development plan following the airport's reopening. Read full story



- The first official shipment of pork products from the Czech Republic arrived in Vietnam on July 21, marking a new milestone in trade relations between the two countries.

Representatives of relevant parties witness the arrival of the shipment. (Photo: VNA)

A welcoming ceremony was held at Tan Vu Port in the northern port city of Hai Phong by representatives of AGROFERT Group in Vietnam and relevant agencies and businesses. The shipment came from the Kostelecke Uzeniny meat-processing plant in the Czech Republic./. Read full story