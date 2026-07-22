Politics

☀️ Morning digest on July 22

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on July 22

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held his first phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on July 21 evening.

vietnam-canada-relations-1-1.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on July 21. (Photo: VNA)

During the conversation, PM Hung congratulated the Government of Canada on its significant achievements under the leadership of PM Mark Carney, as well as the high level of confidence that Canadians have placed in him.

- Politburo member, Secretary of the Government Party Committee and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a ceremony in Hanoi on July 21 to announce personnel decisions involving the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.

At the event, a decision signed by the State President on July 20 was announced, relieving Do Thanh Binh of his position as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–2031 tenure so that he can take on another assignment. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 21 signed Decision No. 1328/QD-TTg on the organisation of the National Civil Defence Steering Committee.

Under the decision, the committee serves as an inter-agency coordinating body tasked with advising the Government and the Prime Minister on organising, directing and overseeing civil defence activities and disaster-related states of emergency nationwide. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered an urgent investigation into the cause of a coach fire that killed seven people in the southern city of Dong Nai, while directing authorities to address the aftermath and prevent similar tragedies.

The order was made in Official Dispatch No. 51/CD-TTg, signed on July 21 by Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, and sent to the Ministers of Public Security and Construction, as well as the chairpersons of the People's Committees of Dong Nai city and Khanh Hoa province. Read full story

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has called for a fundamental shift from administrative urban management to modern and development-faciltating urban governance, stressing that the proposed Law on Urban Development should provide a breakthrough legal framework to unlock the growth potential of Ho Chi Minh City and other urban centres across Vietnam.

Chairman Man, who is also Secretary of the NA Party Committee, made the remarks while chairing a meeting between the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee and the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in Hanoi on July 21. The event reviewed the implementation of the city's special policies and mechanisms and the drafting of the Law on Urban Development. Read full story

- The reopening of Lien Khuong International Airport is expected to provide fresh momentum for tourism in the central province of Lam Dong, with at least six domestic routes and one international service set to resume operations.

lien-khuong-international-airport.jpg
Lien Khuong International Airport is scheduled to reopen on August 19 after temporary closure for repair and upgrade. (Photo: VNA)

The provincial People's Committee on July 21 announced a tourism promotion and flight development plan following the airport's reopening. Read full story

- The first official shipment of pork products from the Czech Republic arrived in Vietnam on July 21, marking a new milestone in trade relations between the two countries.

potal-don-lo-hang-san-pham-thit-lon-dau-tien-tu-sec-nhap-khau-chinh-ngach-ve-viet-nam-8901993.jpg
Representatives of relevant parties witness the arrival of the shipment. (Photo: VNA)

A welcoming ceremony was held at Tan Vu Port in the northern port city of Hai Phong by representatives of AGROFERT Group in Vietnam and relevant agencies and businesses. The shipment came from the Kostelecke Uzeniny meat-processing plant in the Czech Republic./. Read full story

VNA
#morning digest
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

☀️ Morning digest on July 20

☀️ Morning digest on July 20

The government meeting with the business community, heavy losses caused by floods and landslides in the northern mountainous region, and Vietnamese students' impressive performance at the 2026 International Chemistry Olympiad and International Biology Olympiad are among news highlights last weekend.

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.