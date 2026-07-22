Politics

Vietnam considers Japan long-term partner

Vietnam and Japan agreed to work closely to realise the agreements reached during Prime Minister Takaichi’s visit to Vietnam in May, including bolstering economic connectivity and economic security, sci-tech collaboration, and pushing concrete joint projects in digital transformation, green transition, innovation, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence.

The meeting between Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Executive Acting Secretary General of the LDP Hagiuda Koichi in Hanoi on July 21 (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Executive Acting Secretary General of the LDP Hagiuda Koichi in Hanoi on July 21 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam consistently regards Japan as one of its leading and long-term partners, backs its development and sustained, active role in fostering peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and globally, said Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

During a reception in Hanoi on July 21 for Executive Acting Secretary General of the Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Hagiuda Koichi, who is on a working visit to Vietnam from July 20-23, Tu congratulated the LDP on its recent victory in Japan's House of Representatives election in early 2026. He thanked the LDP for its longstanding support for Vietnam and Vietnam–Japan relations, and the congratulatory messages from its leaders on the success of the CPV’s 14th National Congress.

He also briefed the Japanese guest on Vietnam's recent socio-economic progress, efforts to realise the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, and the results of a year-long streamlining of the political system.

Voicing satisfaction with strong bilateral momentum, he said Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s successful visit to Vietnam last May opened up new opportunities for collaboration in economy, energy, sci-tech and innovation.

The host proposed deepening exchanges between the two ruling parties, calling them a key foundation for advancing Vietnam–Japan friendship. He suggested establishing an annual exchange mechanism between the parties and their specialised commissions to boost party-to-party coordination and share experience in governance, institutional development, Party organisation and management.

He also called for closer cooperation in building a quality workforce and boosting exchanges among young and local lawmakers, including members of the people’s councils. He proposed etablishing chapters of the Vietnam–Japan Parliamentary Friendship Alliance (VJPFA) in more Japanese localities to consolidate the foundation for bilateral ties, and urged the LDP to ensure equal and favourable living and working conditions for the nearly 700,000 Vietnamese nationals in Japan.

Hagiuda, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the formation of its new leadership. He expressed admiration for the country’s socio-economic achievements and administrative reforms in recent years.

The LDP, the Japanese Government and political parties all highly value and strongly support the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, he said.

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Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) and Executive Acting Secretary General of the LDP Hagiuda Koichi at the meeting on July 21 (Photo: VNA)

Stressing the VJPFA’s important role in bilateral ties, Hagiuda called for more exchanges and cooperation among local lawmakers as a key driver of advancing Vietnam - Japan relations.

Thanking the host for the invitation to attend the second Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum scheduled for September 2026, he said the Japanese side would work closely with Vietnam to ensure its success. Highlighting the important contributions of the Vietnamese community in Japan, he affirmed that the Japanese Government would continue providing all possible support for Vietnamese nationals living, studying and working there.

Both sides expressed delight at the rapid, substantive and effective development of the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, especially party-to-party ties. They agreed to work closely to realise the agreements reached during Prime Minister Takaichi’s visit in May, including bolstering economic connectivity and economic security, sci-tech collaboration, and pushing concrete joint projects in digital transformation, green transition, innovation, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence.

They also pledged to speed up the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two ruling parties and launch their regular exchange mechanism soon./.

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