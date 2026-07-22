Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on July 22

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on July 22

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam consistently regards Japan as one of its leading and long-term partners, backs its development and sustained, active role in fostering peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and globally, said Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

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The meeting between Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Executive Acting Secretary General of the LDP Hagiuda Koichi in Hanoi on July 21 (Photo: VNA)

During a reception in Hanoi on July 21 for Executive Acting Secretary General of the Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Hagiuda Koichi, who is on a working visit to Vietnam from July 20-23, Tu congratulated the LDP on its recent victory in Japan's House of Representatives election in early 2026. He thanked the LDP for its longstanding support for Vietnam and Vietnam–Japan relations, and the congratulatory messages from its leaders on the success of the CPV’s 14th National Congress. Read full story

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung attended the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with the US on July 22 as part of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-59) and related meetings.

​Addressing the meeting, Trung welcomed the US' commitment to peace, stability and development in the region, and called on both sides to finalise and effectively implement a new comprehensive work programme at the earliest opportunity. Read full story

​- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung met separately with his Canadian and New Zealand counterparts on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-59) and related meetings in Manila, the Philippines, on July 22, reaffirming Vietnam's commitment to strengthening bilateral partnerships and enhancing cooperation within the ASEAN framework.

Meeting Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Trung welcomed Canada's enduring commitment to ASEAN and its support for Vietnam and Vietnam-led initiatives within the bloc. He reaffirmed that Vietnam views Canada as an important partner and stands ready to deepen practical cooperation while working towards elevating the Vietnam-Canada Comprehensive Partnership, reflecting the growing political trust, cooperation potential and shared interests of the two countries. Read full story

- Vietnam's fertiliser exports surged in the first half of 2026 as supply disruptions triggered by conflict in the Middle East tightened global markets and created new opportunities for domestic producers.

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A worker packages fertiliser at a plant of the Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser JSC (PVCFC). (Photo: VNA)

Customs data showed the country exported 1.7 million tonnes of fertiliser worth 933 million USD in the six-month period, marking year-on-year increases of 52% in volume and 107% in value. Read full story

- Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor, a Vietnamese martial arts fantasy film directed by Nguyen Phan Quang Binh, has passed the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s rigorous selection process and received an invitation to compete in the prestigious Gala Presentations section, marking a significant milestone for Vietnam's film industry on the global cinematic stage.

Within TIFF's official programme, Gala Presentations is regarded as the festival's most prestigious showcase, attracting extensive international media attention. It is reserved for outstanding works by established directors and large-scale productions that successfully combine artistic excellence with broad commercial appeal. Read full story

- A nationwide film week commemorating the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947–2026) officially opened at the National Cinema Centre in Hanoi on July 21, highlighting the enduring values of patriotism, gratitude and historical remembrance through Vietnamese cinema.

The opening screening featured Don’t Burn (Dung Dot), directed by People’s Artist Dang Nhat Minh and produced by the Vietnam Cinema Association Film Studio. Read full story

- Hoa Nghiem Pagoda has freshly been inaugurate in Phu Luang district, Loei province, in northeastern Thailand at a ceremony following the rituals of the Annam Nikaya, a branch of Mahayana Buddhism in Thailand established by the Vietnamese community there in the late 18th century.

Phu Luang holds particular historical significance as it lies along the route travelled by late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh during his journey from Phichit province to Udon Thani province in 1928 while carrying out revolutionary activities in Thailand. Read full story

- The ninth Vietnam International Traditional Martial Arts Festival will welcome 16 foreign martial arts delegations from nine countries and 43 domestic teams when it takes place in Gia Lai province from August 2 to 5.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said at a July 21 press briefing that more than 250 martial arts masters and practitioners from abroad have registered for the event./. Read full story

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