Culture - Sports

Film week marking 79th War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day opens

For the first time, all commercial cinema chains across the country are participating in a national free-screening programme in support of political education and activities honouring revolutionary contributors.

Organisers present gifts to families of martyrs, invalids, revolution contributors and other policy beneficiary families in recognition of their service and sacrifices. (Photo: VNA)
Organisers present gifts to families of martyrs, invalids, revolution contributors and other policy beneficiary families in recognition of their service and sacrifices. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A nationwide film week commemorating the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947–2026) officially opened at the National Cinema Centre in Hanoi on July 21, highlighting the enduring values of patriotism, gratitude and historical remembrance through Vietnamese cinema.

The opening screening featured Don’t Burn (Dung Dot), directed by People’s Artist Dang Nhat Minh and produced by the Vietnam Cinema Association Film Studio.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day is an occasion for the Party, State, armed forces and people to pay tribute to fallen heroes, invalids, sick soldiers, revolution contributors and those who sacrificed for the nation’s independence and freedom.

He noted that every July, Vietnamese people are reminded of those who devoted their youth and lives to securing the country’s peace, independence, reunification and development.

According to the official, gratitude toward them reflects Vietnam’s long-standing tradition which should be preserved not only through commemorative activities but also by inspiring younger generations to uphold historical memory, revolutionary ideals, patriotism and a commitment to national development.

Describing cinema as “the art of memory and emotion,” Dong said films preserve the stories of ordinary people who made extraordinary sacrifices for the country. Although history moves forward, these cinematic works continue to remind audiences of the immeasurable value of peace, independence and freedom.

The films screened during this year’s programme were chosen for their artistic and ideological significance. They vividly portray the hardships of wartime while honouring soldiers, mothers, wives, youth volunteers, frontline civilian workers and countless ordinary people who dedicated themselves to national independence. Beyond recounting the past, the films convey enduring lessons about patriotism, sacrifice, faith and the aspiration to build a peaceful and prosperous Vietnam.

Running from July 21 to 28, the nationwide event is organised by the Vietnam Cinema Department in coordination with film studios, distributors and cinema operators. For the first time, all commercial cinema chains across the country are participating in a national free-screening programme in support of political education and activities honouring revolutionary contributors.

Following the opening ceremony in Hanoi, regional launch events will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on July 22 and in the central province of Ha Tinh on July 23. In addition to film screenings, the Vietnam Cinema Department and sponsors will present gifts to revolution contributors and beneficiary families.

From July 22 to 24, participating cinemas nationwide will offer two free screenings daily at 10:00 and 16:00. Alongside commercial theatres, screenings will also be held through the state cinema network and mobile cinema teams operating across provinces and cities./.

VNA
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