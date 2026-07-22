Culture - Sports

Vietnam eye higher place at SEA V.Cup 2026’s second leg

Vietnam made a few squad changes in the lineup for the second leg of the regional volleyball tournament, the SEA V.Cup 2026, in Indonesia.

Vietnam will first play Thailand on July 23 and Myanmar on July 24. (Photo courtesy of FB Bong chuyen Viet Nam)
Vietnam will first play Thailand on July 23 and Myanmar on July 24. (Photo courtesy of FB Bong chuyen Viet Nam)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam made a few squad changes in the lineup for the second leg of the regional volleyball tournament, the SEA V.Cup 2026, in Indonesia.

Vietnam remain in Group B with Myanmar and Thailand, while the hosts will entertain the Philippines and Cambodia in Group A from July 22-26.

Teams will compete in a round-robin format with the best two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

In the first leg in the Philippines, Vietnam lost to Thailand in the third-place playoff and placed fourth. Meanwhile, Cambodia beat Indonesia in the final to win the gold medal for the first time.

Vietnam head coach Federico Rampazzon has called up three players, Tran Hoai Phuong, Dinh Van Phuong and Bui Xuan Tien, to strengthen his squad for Jakarta.

Vietnam will first play Thailand on July 23 and Myanmar on July 24.

The winners of each SEA V.Cup 2026 leg will earn slots to compete in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup 2027./.

VNA
#SEA V.Cup 2026 #volleyball #Asian Volleyball Confederation
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