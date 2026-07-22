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Vietnamese martial arts fantasy film selected for Toronto festival

Inspired by one of the mysterious folk legends surrounding the tomb of Dinh Tien Hoang, the film follows a gripping journey to protect the final secret of Vietnam's first emperor. It is presented as a martial arts epic blending historical fantasy with themes of family, love, brotherhood, unwavering loyalty to the sovereign and noble sacrifice.

The cast and crew of Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor at the film's showcase launch in Ho Chi Minh City in April. (Photo: BHD)
The cast and crew of Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor at the film's showcase launch in Ho Chi Minh City in April. (Photo: BHD)

Hanoi (VNA) – Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor, a Vietnamese martial arts fantasy film directed by Nguyen Phan Quang Binh, has passed the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s rigorous selection process and received an invitation to compete in the prestigious Gala Presentations section, marking a significant milestone for Vietnam's film industry on the global cinematic stage.

Within TIFF's official programme, Gala Presentations is regarded as the festival's most prestigious showcase, attracting extensive international media attention. It is reserved for outstanding works by established directors and large-scale productions that successfully combine artistic excellence with broad commercial appeal.

In keeping with festival tradition, films selected for the section will be screened at Roy Thomson Hall, a landmark venue in downtown Toronto with a seating capacity of around 2,000. The director, producers and cast members will attend the red-carpet premiere and participate in post-screening question-and-answer sessions with audiences.

Among the 23 films selected for this year's Gala Presentations, only two Asian productions were chosen, representing the Republic of Korea and Vietnam. The Korean entry is The Assassin(s), directed by Hur Jin-ho.

In addition to gaining exposure among international audiences and film professionals, Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor will be eligible for several major festival honours, including the People's Choice Award – TIFF's most prestigious prize – as well as awards presented by film critics, the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) and the Network for the Promotion of Asian Pacific Cinema (NETPAC).

Before travelling to Toronto, the film will be released in cinemas nationwide in Vietnam during the National Day holiday on September 2.

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The promotional poster for Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo: BHD)

The project was developed following a cooperation agreement on film industry development between the northern province of Ninh Binh and the Vietnam Film Development Association. It is jointly produced by BHD, Vietnam Media, and TV360, a digital platform operated by the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group.

Inspired by one of the mysterious folk legends surrounding the tomb of Dinh Tien Hoang, the film follows a gripping journey to protect the final secret of Vietnam's first emperor. It is presented as a martial arts epic blending historical fantasy with themes of family, love, brotherhood, unwavering loyalty to the sovereign and noble sacrifice.

The emperor is credited with unifying the country by defeating 12 warlords, establishing the centralised feudal state of Dai Co Viet in 968 – the first of its kind in Vietnam. His reign marked the end of political fragmentation and affirmed Vietnam’s sovereignty and the aspiration for a prosperous and independent nation, setting the foundation for future dynasties.

Now in its 50th year, the TIFF is the largest film festival in North America and one of the world's most influential cinematic events, alongside the festivals in Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

Each year, TIFF attracts around 500,000 cinema-goers, approximately 5,000 film industry delegates, and nearly 2,000 journalists and media representatives from around the world. It is also widely regarded as a major launchpad for films seeking recognition ahead of the annual Academy Awards. This year's edition will take place in Toronto, Canada, from September 10 to 20./.

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#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor #Vietnamese film #Toronto International Film Festival Vietnam
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