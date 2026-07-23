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Vietjet opens Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo direct service with launch promotions

From 00:00 on July 21 to 23:00 on July 23 (Vietnam time), passengers can book Eco tickets from 0 VND on direct flights between Vietnam and Sri Lanka at www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air app.

A Vietjet aircraft (Photo: Vietjet)
A Vietjet aircraft (Photo: Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) – To welcome the inauguration of the new route between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo, Sri Lanka, on August 18, Vietjet is offering Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), together with 20kg of complimentary checked baggage for passengers booking during the three-day promotion from July 21 to 23.

Accordingly, from 00:00 on July 21 to 23:00 on July 23 (Vietnam time), passengers can book Eco tickets from 0 VND on direct flights between Vietnam and Sri Lanka at www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air app. In addition to the discounted fare, Vietjet also offers 20kg of checked baggage, applicable to all ticket classes when passengers select the 20kg baggage allowance during booking. The promotion is valid for travel from August 18, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

The Ho Chi Minh City – Colombo route will operate three round-trip services per week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights will depart Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City at 18:15 (Vietnam time) and arrive at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo at 21:50 (Sri Lanka time). Return flights will depart Colombo at 23:00 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 05:55 the following day.

The new route will create more opportunities for travelers to explore Sri Lanka while strengthening tourism, family visits and trade links between the two countries. Colombo is the gateway to Sri Lanka, an island nation renowned for its tropical beaches, lush green tea hills, centuries-old heritage sites and rich biodiversity.

In the other direction, passengers from Sri Lanka can fly to Ho Chi Minh City, explore a dynamic metropolis rich in local character, and continue their journeys across Vietjet’s extensive network. Via Ho Chi Minh City, travellers from Australia, Japan, Taiwan (China), Indonesia and other Asia-Pacific markets can also connect conveniently to Colombo.

Passengers on Vietjet flights can enjoy fresh, nutritious, hot meals and distinctive Vietnamese ones such as Pho Thin, Banh mi, and Vietnamese iced milk coffee served by a professional and dedicated flight crews on modern fleet. In addition, the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme offers opportunities to participate in lucky draws and redeem reward points from Vietjet and more than 250 leading brands in travel, dining, shopping, and many more.

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From 00:00 on July 21 to 23:00 on July 23 (Vietnam time), passengers can book Eco tickets from 0 VND on direct flights between Vietnam and Sri Lanka. (Photo: Vietjet)

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

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