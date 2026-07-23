Stamp collector preserves history of President Ho Chi Minh

Fifty years after being named in honour of President Ho Chi Minh, the former Sai Gon – Gia Dinh Area has undergone a remarkable transformation – from a city forged in war into Vietnam's leading economic hub, the cradle of the country's renewal process and pioneering reforms. The name is not only a historical legacy but also a symbol of the people's enduring aspirations. It represents a half-century journey from the will of the people to the century-long vision of the city bearing President Ho Chi Minh’s name.