Da Nang completes special administrative framework for free trade zone

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang has completed a special administrative framework for its Free Trade Zone (FTZ), including 34 new and revised procedures, to pave the way for the zone's launch and strengthen its appeal to investors and global traders.



Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Hung has signed Decision No. 3157/QD-UBND, introducing 34 amended and supplementary administrative procedures in the import – export sector. The decision authorises the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority to issue certificates of origin (C/O) for goods manufactured within the FTZ’s functional zones, completing a key component of the administrative system supporting investment, production, trade and exports.



The authority has now finalised all administrative procedures under its jurisdiction in accordance with the FTZ’s special mechanisms and policies, leaving the system ready for deployment once the zone’s functional areas officially begin operations.



The procedures cover the entire investment cycle, from project preparation and construction to manufacturing, business operations, distribution and exports. They also underpin the FTZ’s planned "one-stop, on-site" service model, which is expected to streamline administrative processes, cut compliance costs, enhance transparency and create a more competitive and investor-friendly business environment.



With the institutional and administrative framework now in place, including the authority to issue certificates of origin, Da Nang has completed a critical prerequisite for implementing the special mechanisms and policies approved by the National Assembly. City authorities expect the framework to accelerate investment, facilitate international trade and support Da Nang’s ambition of becoming a regional hub for logistics, global commerce, innovation and high-tech manufacturing.



In June 2026, the municipal People’s Committee approved investment policies and granted investment registration certificates for infrastructure projects in FTZ Zones 2, 3 and 4. Covering a combined area of around 910 hectares and backed by more than 15.025 trillion VND (570.9 million USD) in investment, the projects, together with the previously launched FTZ Zone 5, are gradually shaping an integrated free trade zone featuring complementary logistics, manufacturing, supporting industries, trade, services, tourism and other high value-added economic activities./.

VNA