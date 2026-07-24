Photo exhibition opens to mark 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations

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Delegates cut the ribbon to open the photo exhibition marking 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand relations. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates cut the ribbon to open the photo exhibition marking 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand relations. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya and General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang, along with other delegates, attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya and General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang, along with other delegates, attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
Urawadee Sriphiromya, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam, speaks at the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition marking 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties. (Photo: VNA)
Urawadee Sriphiromya, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam, speaks at the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition marking 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties. (Photo: VNA)
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang speaks at the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition marking 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties. (Photo: VNA)
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang speaks at the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition marking 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties. (Photo: VNA)
Phan Chi Thanh, former Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand, presents a commemorative painting to the Thai Ambassador to Vietnam, Urawadee Sriphiromya. (Photo: VNA)
Phan Chi Thanh, former Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand, presents a commemorative painting to the Thai Ambassador to Vietnam, Urawadee Sriphiromya. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya and VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang, along with other delegates, pose for a commemorative photo at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya and VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang, along with other delegates, pose for a commemorative photo at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
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Photo exhibition opens to mark 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 - 2026), the Royal Thai Embassy in Hanoi, in collaboration with the Viet Nam News Agency, kicked off a photo exhibition titled "The Lens of Diplomacy: 50 Years of Thailand-Vietnam Relations," at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi. The exhibition runs until July 30.

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