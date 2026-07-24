Photo exhibition opens to mark 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 - 2026), the Royal Thai Embassy in Hanoi, in collaboration with the Viet Nam News Agency, kicked off a photo exhibition titled "The Lens of Diplomacy: 50 Years of Thailand-Vietnam Relations," at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi. The exhibition runs until July 30.
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