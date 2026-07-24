Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on July 24

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,283 VND/USD on July 24, up 11 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,547 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,019 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw an increase from the July 23 morning trading session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,130 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,510 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the previous day./.

VNA