Business

Efforts stepped up to bring Vietnamese products into supply chains in Argentina

Argentina's Cordillera Brewing is seeking Vietnamese suppliers of products such as cashew nuts, black pepper, cinnamon, star anise, spices, natural rubber, rattan and bamboo products, handicrafts, and a range of processed food products.

A farmer in Chieng Mai commune, Son La province, harvests coffee cherries. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
A farmer in Chieng Mai commune, Son La province, harvests coffee cherries. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in Argentina has held a working session with Gabriel Airoli, representative of Cordillera Brewing Co., to discuss opportunities for importing Vietnamese products and developing distribution networks across the Latin American region, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on July 23.

At the meeting, Airoli introduced Cordillera Brewing's operations in several countries in the region, including affiliated businesses in Panama and Cuba, and outlined the company's plans to expand the import, processing and distribution of a wide range of agricultural products, food and beverages.
The company expressed particular interest in Vietnamese coffee, especially green coffee beans for roasting operations in Argentina, Panama and Uruguay. This is seen as a positive signal, given that Argentina has no domestic coffee production and relies entirely on imports to meet demand.

Argentina's coffee market is estimated to be worth around 135 million USD this year and is expected to maintain steady annual growth of about 5%. In addition, Cordillera Brewing is seeking Vietnamese suppliers of products such as cashew nuts, black pepper, cinnamon, star anise, spices, natural rubber, rattan and bamboo products, handicrafts, and a range of processed food products.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed post-COVID-19 consumption trends in international markets. According to the company representative, demand for beer, wine and certain alcoholic beverages has declined, while demand for high-quality coffee, processed foods, dried fruit, nuts and other value-added products continues to grow, creating new opportunities for Vietnamese exports.

Airoli said the company is currently focusing on expanding its distribution network in Panama and Cuba, and hopes to cooperate with Vietnamese businesses by importing products on a suitable scale in the initial phase before gradually increasing volumes as market demand becomes more stable.

The Vietnam Trade Office introduced Vietnam's production and export capabilities and agreed to provide Cordillera Brewing with a directory of Vietnamese enterprises, product catalogues and business contacts to facilitate direct engagement with potential suppliers.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular information exchanges, strengthen business connectivity and gradually implement trade cooperation initiatives aimed at expanding the presence of Vietnamese products in the markets of Argentina, Panama, Uruguay and Cuba./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnamese products in Argentina #Vietnam Trade Office in Argentina #Cordillera Brewing Co. Argentina Vietnam
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