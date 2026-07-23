Politics

Vietnam, US seek to substantially promote Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Hang affirmed Vietnam regards the US as one of its leading important partners, noting that bilateral relations are built on a solid foundation and hold significant potential for further development.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (R) receives US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (R) receives US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang on July 23 received newly appointed US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks on the occasion of the latter's assumption of office.

Congratulating Wicks on her appointment, Hang expressed confidence that, with her extensive experience in the US administration, the ambassador will have a successful tenure and make important contributions to advancing the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive and effective manner.

She affirmed Vietnam regards the US as one of its leading important partners, noting that bilateral relations are built on a solid foundation and hold significant potential for further development.

The official suggested the new ambassador continue serving as a bridge between the two countries by working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies of Vietnam to promote the exchange of high-level delegations and meetings, strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, and expand collaboration in other promising areas.

Hang also expressed her hope that the US will support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC Year 2027 and closely coordinate in implementing Vietnam's priorities and initiatives. She said Vietnam looks forward to welcoming President Donald Trump to the APEC Economic Leaders' Week next year.

For her part, Wicks said it was an honour to present her credentials and pay courtesy calls on Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung during her first days in office.

Affirming that the US highly values its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, the diplomat assessed that US–Vietnam relations are enjoying a positive trajectory, underpinned by a strong foundation and broad opportunities for expanding cooperation.

She pledged to work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies of Vietnam to promote high-level exchanges and meetings, and effectively implement priority areas of cooperation, thereby helping further strengthen bilateral ties in a more substantive, effective and mutually beneficial manner.

The two sides agreed to maintain close coordination to effectively implement the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On this occasion, Hang also showed her hope that Wicks, drawing on her leadership experience, will share her expertise and leadership skills with Vietnamese women diplomats, contributing to stronger exchanges and connections between women of the two countries./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ 59 - BT #Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang #US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks United States
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