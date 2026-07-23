Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on July 23

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on July 23

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 23 reaffirmed that caring for revolution contributors remains a consistent policy of the Party and State, reflecting the profound humanitarian value of the socialist regime.

Speaking at a national conference honouring revolution contributors ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27) in Hanoi, the PM expressed gratitude to veteran revolutionaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Labour Heroes, war invalids, martyrs, martyrs' families, as well as other contributors who sacrificed for national independence. Read full story

- Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu chaired a conference in Hanoi on July 23 to announce the Politburo’s and Party Central Committee Secretariat’s decisions on personnel work.

At the conference, Hoang Trung Dung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, announced five decisions on personnel assignments. Read full story

- Compared with many countries in the region, Vietnam has emerged as a notable performer in the intellectual property (IP) field, with significant improvements in various indicators and criteria.

During the recent 68th series of meetings of the assemblies of the member states of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan praised WIPO’s role in developing the global IP system, particularly in strengthening state management capacity, supporting businesses, training human resources, and promoting the commercialisation of intellectual assets. Read full story

- Vietnam is facing a need to study the development of a national digital governance platform to unify public administration, strengthen data governance and improve the delivery of public services, as the country accelerates administrative reform and digital transformation.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' Department of Administrative Reform, Vietnam eliminated 697 administrative procedures and simplified another 673 in the first six months of 2026. It also abolished 1,754 business registration requirements, cutting processing time by 53% - equivalent to 51,247 out of 96,675 working days - and reducing compliance costs by 54.6% compared with 2024. Read full story

- The central city of Da Nang has completed a special administrative framework for its Free Trade Zone (FTZ), including 34 new and revised procedures, to pave the way for the zone's launch and strengthen its appeal to investors and global traders.

Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Hung has signed Decision No. 3157/QD-UBND, introducing 34 amended and supplementary administrative procedures in the import – export sector. The decision authorises the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority to issue certificates of origin (C/O) for goods manufactured within the FTZ’s functional zones, completing a key component of the administrative system supporting investment, production, trade and exports. Read full story

- Soldiers in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau are working around the clock to build new homes for families displaced by devastating flash floods in Muong Than commune, with authorities aiming to complete the project before August 30.

Flash floods that struck Ban Chit and nearby villages in Muong Than on July 17 destroyed the homes of 24 families, prompting provincial authorities to launch an emergency resettlement programme. Read full story

- A total of 93 international students are joining young Vietnamese volunteers in the 33rd Green Summer Volunteer Campaign in Ho Chi Minh City in 2026, contributing to community projects while fostering friendship and cultural exchanges.

A welcome ceremony for international volunteers was held on July 22 at the District 12 Vocational Education and Continuing Education Centre in Trung My Tay ward. Read full story./.

VNA
#afternoon briefing
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.