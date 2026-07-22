Politics

Vietnam, Australia agree to deepen cooperation in priority areas

The two ministers reaffirmed their support for ASEAN's common position and underscored the need to maintain peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight. They reiterated that disputes should be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (L) and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in their meeting in Manila on July 22. (Photo: Courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (L) and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in their meeting in Manila on July 22. (Photo: Courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Manila (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung met with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-59) and Related Meetings on July 22 in Manila, the Philippines.

The two ministers expressed their satisfaction with the positive momentum and significant progress of the Vietnam - Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Against the backdrop of the increasingly complex and unpredictable regional and global situation, they underscored the importance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges to enhance mutual understanding, share assessments, and coordinate positions and actions to strengthen peace, security and stability in the region.

The ministers agreed to closely coordinate preparations for upcoming high-level visits and meetings; deepen cooperation in priority areas, particularly science and technology, education and training, and economic resilience; and facilitate projects supporting development cooperation.

Both sides welcomed ongoing discussions between relevant agencies on the possibility of organising a Vietnam-proposed science and technology connectivity event, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen links among research institutions, universities and businesses from the two countries, while fostering innovation and practical cooperation.

On regional and multilateral issues, the two ministers agreed to step up coordination within ASEAN-led mechanisms and at the United Nations.

Wong praised the success of the ASEAN Future Forum, reaffirming Australia's strong support for ASEAN's efforts to strengthen solidarity, uphold its central role and enhance its capacity to contribute to regional peace, stability and cooperation. She also stressed the importance of conflict prevention amid growing regional and global challenges.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two ministers reaffirmed their support for ASEAN's common position and underscored the need to maintain peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight. They reiterated that disputes should be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The ministers also expressed support for ASEAN's ongoing efforts to conclude an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea that is consistent with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS./.

VNA
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